Inter Milan vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Over 4.5 match cards at 9/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT TV: Amazon Prime Video Live odds, form and stats

The best Italy can offer coming up against the best of England, according to the current league tables anyway. The latter's position feels more certain. Arsenal sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League standings and a long-awaited title feels very, very likely at this stage. A spot in the knockouts of the Champions League is already in the bag. The clever move here would be to opt for a bit of rotation to ensure there's no further slip-ups in their quest for domestic glory - Mikel Arteta's side were held to a surprise draw by Nottingham Forest last time out. Inter are there to be beaten. They're far from a perfect outfit. For all of Arne Slot's issues at Liverpool this season they did secure victory at the San Siro back in December. Arsenal have the depth to ensure a similar outcome.

The Gunners' general 6/4 price for victory does look somewhat appealing but there is the little doubt in the back of my mind regarding the team Arteta goes for. I'm not expecting it to be weak but a few changes would cause a drift in the price when the team news is announced. It could be wise to wait until that point before getting involved in the results market. I do find the 9/4 price for OVER 4.5 MATCH CARDS interesting though. A higher card line is always something I keep my eye on when it comes to Arsenal's away games. There were seven in total in their recent Carabao Cup contest with Chelsea. They still saw three despite a significant quality difference against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. Arsenal were shown two even when 3-0 up in a one-sided contest against Club Brugge in their last Champions League away game.

Arsenal see more cards in away matches

Near 70% of the cards shown to Arsenal across all competitions this season have been in outings on the road, that's despite only playing one game fewer in front of their own supporters. Inter rank sixth for fouls committed in Serie A this season but that hasn't quite translated into regular cards. The referee appointment here may mean a different outcome though. João Pinheiro has demonstrated that he can be strict when required. Six of his eight outings in Portugal's top-flight have returned at least five yellows - reds have come in four. His last Champions League outing returned five as Marseille beat Union SG while he's shown at least three in five of six UEFA competition games. There were five cards when an English side last faced Inter. We could see similar here given the match-up.