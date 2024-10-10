Iceland vs Wales betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Brennan Johnson 1+ shots on target at 10/11 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
1.5pts Brennan Johnson 2+ total shots at 33/20 (Unibet)
0.5pt Brennan Johnson 2+ shots on target at 17/4 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
Craig Bellamy takes his team to Iceland looking to become the first Wales manager in history to go unbeaten across his opening three competitive fixtures.
For all the pithy comments (many of them from me) directed towards the Nations League and the seemingly endless number of international breaks foisted upon us in the year 2024, that would still be a serious achievement.
His opening game against Turkey in Cardiff saw Wales play superbly, dominating the match and piling on the pressure further after Baris Yilmaz was sent off on the hour, only for the visitors to somehow cling on for a goalless draw (xG: WAL 2.49-0.79).
They immediately used the momentum of that performance, scoring twice inside three minutes in Montenegro and holding firm for a 2-1 win after the hosts scored midway through the second half.
The Viking Thunderclap-powered days of shocking England at the Euros and reaching the 2018 World Cup are a distant memory for Iceland, who have gradually slipped from a high of 18th in the FIFA world rankings to their current spot of 71st, but at home they still remain stubborn opposition.
Unbeaten in four matches in Reykjavik, with Portugal the last side to emerge with three points, Iceland have lost only three of their last 13 on home soil.
Unsurprisingly the bookies aren't quite sure on this one, and neither am I truth be told. Not sure, back the draw and all that.
"He's got every part of football that's going to make him elite and that's the player I see. I believe all we're seeing now is just what his talent is allowing. It was going to happen." Craig Bellamy loves BRENNAN JOHNSON.
After Friday night, we all might.
The Tottenham forward is one of the Premier League's in-form players having really found his feet this season, scoring in six successive matches in all competitions to already better the total number of goals he managed in the entirety of his debut campaign in north London (five in 34 appearances).
He's playing much closer to goal this term, taking 34 shots in nine starts and three substitute appearances for club and country, hitting the target on 12 occasions. Every single shot was taken from inside the box.
Against both Turkey and Montenegro he had THREE SHOTS, registering ONE SHOT ON TARGET on both occasions.
Taking JOHNSON to repeat that feat against Iceland as well as backing him to deliver 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET are all advised at a respective 10/11, 33/20 and 17/4 with appropriately balanced stakes.
There will be plenty of recognisable faces in Iceland's team, with Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson and ex-Tottenham, Everton and Swansea man Gylfi Sigurdsson in midfield.
Birmingham duo Alfons Sampsted and Willum Thor Willumsson may feature too.
Centre-back Sverrir Ingi Ingason returns from injury, so Hjortur Hermannsson or Daniel Leo Gretarsson could miss out as a result.
Wales are without injured duo Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu but Joe Allen has reversed his international retirement to return.
David Brooks, Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns and Rhys Norrington-Davies are also back in the squad.
Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Hermansson, Ingason, Finnsson; Anderson, Gudmundsson, Thordarson, Thorsteinsson; Sigurdsson; Oksarsson.
Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Wilson, Allen, Cooper, Koumas; Johnson; Moore.
Odds correct at 1650 BST (10/10/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.