Iceland vs Wales betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Craig Bellamy takes his team to Iceland looking to become the first Wales manager in history to go unbeaten across his opening three competitive fixtures. For all the pithy comments (many of them from me) directed towards the Nations League and the seemingly endless number of international breaks foisted upon us in the year 2024, that would still be a serious achievement. His opening game against Turkey in Cardiff saw Wales play superbly, dominating the match and piling on the pressure further after Baris Yilmaz was sent off on the hour, only for the visitors to somehow cling on for a goalless draw (xG: WAL 2.49-0.79). They immediately used the momentum of that performance, scoring twice inside three minutes in Montenegro and holding firm for a 2-1 win after the hosts scored midway through the second half.

England did lose to Iceland at Wembley in the summer

The Viking Thunderclap-powered days of shocking England at the Euros and reaching the 2018 World Cup are a distant memory for Iceland, who have gradually slipped from a high of 18th in the FIFA world rankings to their current spot of 71st, but at home they still remain stubborn opposition. Unbeaten in four matches in Reykjavik, with Portugal the last side to emerge with three points, Iceland have lost only three of their last 13 on home soil. Unsurprisingly the bookies aren't quite sure on this one, and neither am I truth be told. Not sure, back the draw and all that.

"He's got every part of football that's going to make him elite and that's the player I see. I believe all we're seeing now is just what his talent is allowing. It was going to happen." Craig Bellamy loves BRENNAN JOHNSON. After Friday night, we all might. The Tottenham forward is one of the Premier League's in-form players having really found his feet this season, scoring in six successive matches in all competitions to already better the total number of goals he managed in the entirety of his debut campaign in north London (five in 34 appearances).

He's playing much closer to goal this term, taking 34 shots in nine starts and three substitute appearances for club and country, hitting the target on 12 occasions. Every single shot was taken from inside the box. Against both Turkey and Montenegro he had THREE SHOTS, registering ONE SHOT ON TARGET on both occasions. CLICK HERE to back Brennan Johnson 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet

Team news

Gylfi Sigurdsson has returned to the fold for Iceland

There will be plenty of recognisable faces in Iceland's team, with Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson and ex-Tottenham, Everton and Swansea man Gylfi Sigurdsson in midfield. Birmingham duo Alfons Sampsted and Willum Thor Willumsson may feature too. Centre-back Sverrir Ingi Ingason returns from injury, so Hjortur Hermannsson or Daniel Leo Gretarsson could miss out as a result. Wales are without injured duo Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu but Joe Allen has reversed his international retirement to return. David Brooks, Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns and Rhys Norrington-Davies are also back in the squad.

Predicted line-ups Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Hermansson, Ingason, Finnsson; Anderson, Gudmundsson, Thordarson, Thorsteinsson; Sigurdsson; Oksarsson. Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Wilson, Allen, Cooper, Koumas; Johnson; Moore.