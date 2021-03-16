Zlatan Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden; Che Adams in Scotland squad

Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to international duty five years after announcing his retirement while former England youth player Che Admas has been named in the Scotland squad for the upcoming international break.
Sweden's record goalscorer Ibrahimovic quit the national team after his side's Euro 2016 group stage exit.
In November 2020 he opened the door to a possible return in a newspaper interview with Sweden coach Janne Andersson flying to Milan to meet with the striker.
The former Manchester United and Barcelona forward has 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances for AC Milan this season.
Sweden will play World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo on March 25 and 28 respectively before a friendly at home to Estonia on March 31.
“First of all, he is a very good footballer, the best we have had in Sweden,” said Andersson
“Of course it’s very nice that he wants to come back. In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute that to the other players in the team.”
Meanwhile, Southampton striker Adams has been named in the Scotland squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers.
The former England Under-20 international previously rejected an approach by the Scottish Football Association to switch allegiances.
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has also received a first call-up while Celtic defender Jack Hendry is in the squad after impressing on loan for Belgian side Oostende.
Manager Steve Clarke has otherwise largely kept faith with the players who qualified for Euro 2020, with no place for in-form Celtic midfielder David Turnbull for the upcoming games against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.
Adams has scored seven Premier League goals this season, including three in his past three matches.
Clarke last year declared it was up to the 24-year-old former Sheffield United and Birmingham player to get in touch if he wanted to play for Scotland having earlier been reluctant to commit.