Zlatan Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden; Che Adams in Scotland squad

Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to international duty five years after announcing his retirement while former England youth player Che Admas has been named in the Scotland squad for the upcoming international break.

Sweden's record goalscorer Ibrahimovic quit the national team after his side's Euro 2016 group stage exit. In November 2020 he opened the door to a possible return in a newspaper interview with Sweden coach Janne Andersson flying to Milan to meet with the striker. The former Manchester United and Barcelona forward has 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances for AC Milan this season.

Sweden will play World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo on March 25 and 28 respectively before a friendly at home to Estonia on March 31. "First of all, he is a very good footballer, the best we have had in Sweden," said Andersson "Of course it's very nice that he wants to come back. In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute that to the other players in the team."

