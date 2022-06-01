England begin their Nations League campaign away in Hungary. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.
2pts England to win to nil at 21/20 (BetVictor)
England begin their Nations League campaign with a visit to a team they met fairly recently in World Cup qualifying.
Hungary were in England's group, and despite drawing 1-1 at Wembley in the most recent meeting, the Three Lions dispatched the Hungarians with consummate ease in Budapest.
That 4-0 success was marred by reports of racism towards England's players, and after this game was initially set to be played behind closed doors, it is now reported that around 30,000 fans will be in attendance.
On the pitch, there really isn't much of a contest between these two sides.
Granted the Hungarians held England in the last meeting, but Gareth Southgate's side were already assured of qualification and were very unfortunate not to have won the game based on chances created.
Since then, the Three Lions have been in blistering form, winning 5-0, 10-0, 2-1 and 3-0 in their last four matches.
Southgate has picked a strong looking squad, with no big names left out, and after finishing third in their Nations League group last time around - following a trip to the finals in the inaugural edition - we can expect a strong showing in these upcoming matches.
The bet that appeals greatly in this opener is ENGLAND TO WIN TO NIL.
Under Gareth Southgate, England have become a machine in terms of churning out results against the lesser likes, and Hungary fall into that category.
They have won 15 of their last 20 international matches in 90 minutes across all competitions, with 13 of those coming with a shutout.
Hungary have had real issues creating chances at home of late, failing to score in five of their last eight, with their only wins in that time coming against Andorra and San Marino.
They have only managed one goal against an 'elite' opponent in that time (three games v Portugal, France, England), suggesting they will struggle to threaten England's goal in a game the Three Lions should win comfortably.
Score prediction: Hungary 0-2 England (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)
Odds correct at 1830 BST (01/06/22)
