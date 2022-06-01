Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Our preview of Hungary v England with best bets
Our preview of Hungary v England with best bets

Hungary v England tips: Nations League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
18:28 · WED June 01, 2022

England begin their Nations League campaign away in Hungary. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.

Football betting tips: Nations League

2pts England to win to nil at 21/20 (BetVictor)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Paddy Power's latest Sporting Life offer

England begin their Nations League campaign with a visit to a team they met fairly recently in World Cup qualifying.

Hungary were in England's group, and despite drawing 1-1 at Wembley in the most recent meeting, the Three Lions dispatched the Hungarians with consummate ease in Budapest.

That 4-0 success was marred by reports of racism towards England's players, and after this game was initially set to be played behind closed doors, it is now reported that around 30,000 fans will be in attendance.

Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Channel 4

Hungary 8/1 | Draw 10/3 | England 2/5

On the pitch, there really isn't much of a contest between these two sides.

Granted the Hungarians held England in the last meeting, but Gareth Southgate's side were already assured of qualification and were very unfortunate not to have won the game based on chances created.

Since then, the Three Lions have been in blistering form, winning 5-0, 10-0, 2-1 and 3-0 in their last four matches.

Southgate has picked a strong looking squad, with no big names left out, and after finishing third in their Nations League group last time around - following a trip to the finals in the inaugural edition - we can expect a strong showing in these upcoming matches.

England World Cup 2022 squad odds: Who will make the 23-man selection?
ALSO READ: England World Cup 2022 squad odds - Who will make the 23-man selection?

The bet that appeals greatly in this opener is ENGLAND TO WIN TO NIL.

Under Gareth Southgate, England have become a machine in terms of churning out results against the lesser likes, and Hungary fall into that category.

They have won 15 of their last 20 international matches in 90 minutes across all competitions, with 13 of those coming with a shutout.

Hungary have had real issues creating chances at home of late, failing to score in five of their last eight, with their only wins in that time coming against Andorra and San Marino.

They have only managed one goal against an 'elite' opponent in that time (three games v Portugal, France, England), suggesting they will struggle to threaten England's goal in a game the Three Lions should win comfortably.

Hungary v England best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts England to win to nil at 21/20 (BetVictor)

Score prediction: Hungary 0-2 England (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)

Odds correct at 1830 BST (01/06/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS