Hungary 0-4 England: Raheem Sterling shines but racism reports mar emphatic win

England brushed off their Euro 2020 final heartbreak with a convincing World Cup qualification victory in Hungary as Raheem Sterling shone with a goal and an assist.

Just 53 days after the pain of losing on penalties to Italy at Wembley, the Three Lions were back in action as their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup continued with a comfortable 4-0 victory in Budapest, where racist chanting was reportedly heard during the second half. Sterling turned in the opener after the break before setting up Harry Kane, with Harry Maguire heading in soon after and Declan Rice scoring from distance to wrap up the win and maintain England’s perfect start to Group I. Hungary had held both France and Germany to draws at the Puskas Arena during the European Championships and this always looked like England’s toughest test of qualification. But they are now unbeaten in 14 games against Hungary and have not lost a World Cup qualifier since 2009.

This ground will be empty for the next two UEFA-organised matches following sanctions after racist and homophobic abuse marred Hungary’s Euro 2020 fixtures, with the third match of a stadium ban suspended. With no away fans in attendance, the jeers that met England’s players taking the knee before kick-off in the now-familiar stance against racism and discrimination were deafening. There was a report of monkey chants during the second half, with cups thrown at Sterling following the opening goal and a flare tossed on after Maguire’s effort, surely meaning further sanctions await. England boss Gareth Southgate refused to be drawn into criticising the Hungarian supporters ahead of the game after three of his own players – Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka – were targets of online racist abuse following their penalty misses in the shoot-out against Italy.

Raheem Sterling's stats against Hungary

He named 10 of the players who started the final in his team here, with Manchester City’s £100million man Jack Grealish replacing Kieran Trippier as England reverted to a four-man defence. They dominated possession in a first half bereft of clear-cut chances, Mason Mount shooting high and wide, Maguire heading over a corner and captain Kane missing the target from the edge of the box. Kane finally drew a save out of Peter Gulacsi but should have done better when he went through one-on-one with the Hungary goalkeeper early in the second half. England took the lead shortly afterwards, Rice winning back possession and finding Grealish, whose ball to Mount was crossed in for Sterling to turn home. He was pelted with drinks as his team-mates joined him in celebration by the corner flag, but it did not deter the Manchester City man.