It’s really a matter of when, not if. Norwich City are a Premier League club in all but name.

Seventeen points clear of third-placed Brentford with just five Sky Bet Championship games to play, only the Bees' game in hand is delaying the inevitable top-flight return of Daniel Farke’s side at the first time of asking. Having already reached a mountainous 93 points, the Canaries have wiped away the miserable memories of last season, when they finished bottom by a depressing distance. With football moving so fast only the Norwich faithful are likely to remember just how shocking their side were. A club out of its depth. Farke lucky to keep his job. A fourth promotion in a decade serves as the ultimate atonement. Even the most casual Championship follower will know there has been obvious star man at Carrow Road this term, a mercurial Argentine who is bound to attract the attention of clubs much higher in the footballing food-chain when the transfer window reopens in June. However, the similarities with 2018/19's title win are stark, a season in which for all their much-lauded attacking displays, when Celtic flop Teemu Pukki's goalscoring took up the vast majority of column inches, it was a 31-year-old loanee goalkeeper who was named Player of the Season. He won it last term, too. It would be some shock if Emi Buendia didn't deny Tim Krul a hat-trick of triumphs, but this season the Dutchman has been better - and more crucial - than ever. But we'll get to that.

Emiliano Buendía | Goals, Assists, A wanted man?

Squad too good for Championship Cue comparisons with Burnley who also stood by their manager Sean Dyche following relegation from the top tier six years ago, before bouncing back immediately. They have been in Europe’s biggest league ever since. But Dyche’s promotion-winning team were never this good. Norwich look set for 100+ points having won 11 of their last 13 matches. As everyone else reaches the business end of the season, in Norfolk it’s already Friday afternoon. They’ve won the most and lost the least. They’ve got the best goal difference, and were it not for Ivan Toney’s heroics at Brentford, they’d top goals scored too. Even their second-string attackers would be good enough for most play-off chasers. Jordan Hugill, Onel Hernandez and Kieran Dowell can’t get a game. To be fair to Farke though, why start them when you have Pukki, Buendia and Todd Cantwell? Throw in right-back Max Aarons and you’ve got a vein of players who could have - and should have - been poached by Premier League clubs last summer. Covid-19’s squeeze on football’s economy turned the transfer market on its head. You can’t sell off your best assets when nobody has the money to buy them. They stayed and Norwich have benefitted immensely. Weak opposition That's not the only thing that's changed. In 2018-19 Norwich reached 94 points, 11 clear of Leeds in third. But there was no early title that season. The Canaries lost three of their first five and were forever playing catch-up. It wasn’t until the penultimate match that top-flight football was finally confirmed. Two years ago the standard of competition was much stronger. Sheffield United, Leeds, West Brom and Aston Villa finished directly beneath them. All four are now - just about - Premier League clubs. Frank Lampard's loanee-infused Derby completed the top six, by the way. This term, Norwich have raced to several sensational wins, notably thrashing Huddersfield 7-0 in the past month.

👏 Norwich hit SEVEN past Huddersfield on Tuesday night and they could be promoted back to the Premier League on Saturday!#NCFC — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 7, 2021

How good is Emi Buendia? Emiliano Buendia. The Argentine attacking midfielder will often strut around Carrow Road just as Jack Grealish did in the Championship two years before. He’s playing football in a league beneath his talent and he knows it. With 15 assists to his name, he’s set up his teammates almost 50% more times than anyone else in the second tier. But it’s his chances created stats that are worth noting. Buendia spawns 2.97 clear-cut opportunities per 90. That’s almost double the next best amongst those who have seven or more Championship assists. CLICK HERE to view Emi Buendia's player profile on Infogol For comparison, Kevin De Bruyne creates 2.58 in the Premier League. Knock off one chance per game to compensate for the difference between the leagues and Buendia’s creativity is still bettered only by KDB, Grealish and Bruno Fernandes. It’s really telling that when Buendia is linked elsewhere it’s never to relegation-threatened clubs: Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham. The 24-year-old isn’t just at Premier League level, he’s competing for a spot in Europe.

Emi Buendia's creativity has enabled teammates Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell to shine this season

Tim Krul: Norwich's key player? Norwich have kept 10 clean sheets in their last 16 games, on paper it appears only Swansea have a better defensive record. But on the spreadsheets, analysts see them as auspicious overachievers. Looking at Infogol's performance data, the expected goals against (xGA) table has Norwich at 10th. They were third in 2019. CLICK HERE for Norwich's Infogol xG stats and profile

What is expected goals (xG)? Expected goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

When your xGA is high, it means your opponents are having multiple chances to score each game. So if Norwich keep conceding opportunities, why do they never go in? As a reliable, no-nonsense goalkeeper, Tim Krul is often overlooked in most non-penalty shootout situations. But a reliable, no-nonsense goalkeeper is exceedingly rare in the Sky Bet Championship. Under the radar, Krul is in the form of his life. Of the league’s keepers with 15 clean sheets or more, the 33-year-old’s save percentage of 83.9 is almost nine points more than the next best.

