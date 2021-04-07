Highlights: Norwich 7-0 Huddersfield - Canaries close in on Premier League return

The Canaries now need just five points from their remaining six fixtures to be certain of promotion, and could go up as early as Saturday if they win at Derby and other results go their way.

Norwich scored five first-half goals to leave the Terriers reeling, with Pukki netting twice, and Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell also on target.

Pukki went on to complete his treble, making it 25 goals for the season, with a second-half penalty before substitute Jordan Hugill completed the rout.

Watch: Norwich 7-0 Huddersfield highlights