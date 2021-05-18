Next Crystal Palace manager odds: Roy Hodgson to leave; Frank Lampard favourite

Roy Hodgson will leave his role as Crystal Palace manager at the end of the season. Frank Lampard is the heavy odds-on favourite for the job.

Hodgson, 73, has not indicated he will retire, but with his contract set to expire this summer he will take charge of the Eagles for the last time on Sunday away at former club Liverpool.

Next Crystal Palace manager odds (Betfair): Frank Lampard - 4/11

Sean Dyche - 4/1

Steve Cooper - 5/1

Valerian Ismael - 17/2

Eddie Howe - 11/1 Odds correct 11:40 (18/05/21)

Hodgson said: "After more than 45 years of coaching, I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace. "It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. "I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager."

