The England captain's contract with Spurs expires in 2024 and, given he turns 30 in July, this could be Spurs' final opportunity to cash in on Kane before he potentially flies the nest on a free transfer to seek silverware.

Erik ten Hag's United are comfortable favourites to become his next destination and their odds have shortened from as long as 7/1 at the start of February to 2/1 on Thursday.

The Red Devils appear a natural suitor for Spurs' all-time leading marksman and England's joint record goalscorer given they were forced to turn to Burnley's Wout Weghorst as a stopgap focal point for their attack in January.

They would offer Kane the chance to form a mouthwatering striking partnership with England team-mate Marcus Rashford as they look to build on the first trophy of the Ten Hag era, which arrived via last month's Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle.

The fee Tottenham would command for Kane is a sticking point but they would surely be open to negotiation rather than risk losing him for a free when his contract runs out in 2024.

The esteem in which Kane is held is reflected by the profile of the other clubs in the betting with Bayern Munich, linked with an interest in the forward in the past, second favourites at 16/1 with Newcastle and Real Madrid next up.

Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City, who almost signed Kane two years ago only for Tottenham to stand firm to keep their captain, are longer shots at 33s.