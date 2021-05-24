Sporting Life
Pep Guardiola wins LMA manager of the year and earns Sir Alex Ferguson praise

By Sporting Life
21:00 · MON May 24, 2021

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named the LMA manager of the year.

The 50-year-old reclaimed the Premier League title with City, won the League Cup for a fourth time and faces Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The five other managers who received the most votes were Marcelo Bielsa, Daniel Farke, Emma Hayes, David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers.

Guardiola said: “I am delighted to win the LMA manager of the year award for the second time.

“It is, for me, such a special trophy to win because it is voted for by my fellow managers. An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals.

“My players have been fantastic – their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced.

“And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be.

“This award is dedicated to and shared with them.”

Click image to read our analysis on every Premier League side

Guardiola won a third Premier League crown with City after they finished 12 points ahead of Manchester United.

Norwich manager Farke, Hull boss Grant McCann and Cheltenham chief Michael Duff won the awards for their respective divisions.

Chelsea’s Hayes won the Barclays FA Women’s Super League manager of the year while Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was presented with the LMA special achievement award after going unbeaten to win the Scottish Premiership.

LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson said: “Many congratulations to Pep on winning his second LMA manager of the year award, following a season which epitomises his career to date.

“He never gives up, he is humble in victory and defeat and he is always respectful of his opponents, who in turn have shown him the ultimate respect in voting for him to win this award.”

Sir Alex Ferguson, an LMA committee member, also praised Guardiola: “As well as being a truly gifted manager and leader, you always display admirable humility and composure and I am sure your family must be very proud of you.”

