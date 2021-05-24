Pep Guardiola wins LMA manager of the year and earns Sir Alex Ferguson praise

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named the LMA manager of the year.

The 50-year-old reclaimed the Premier League title with City, won the League Cup for a fourth time and faces Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday. The five other managers who received the most votes were Marcelo Bielsa, Daniel Farke, Emma Hayes, David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers.

𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘀, 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀.



𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝟮𝟰 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀.



𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝘀.



𝙁𝙍𝙀𝙀.



𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟯𝟭... pic.twitter.com/dqhyDmogTd — Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 24, 2021

Guardiola said: “I am delighted to win the LMA manager of the year award for the second time. “It is, for me, such a special trophy to win because it is voted for by my fellow managers. An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals. “My players have been fantastic – their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced. “And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be. “This award is dedicated to and shared with them.”

Click image to read our analysis on every Premier League side