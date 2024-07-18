Graham Potter "ready for right opportunity" amid England speculation

Graham Potter says he is "ready for the right opportunity" amid speculation linking him with the England job.

The former Chelsea and Brighton manager is one of the names being mentioned as a potential successor to Gareth Southgate, who stood down after England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final last Sunday. "Now I'm in that good place where I'm happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge," Potter told Sky Sports. "I've had a great break. The journey from where I started to where I finished doesn't come for free. It involves moving three countries, with a young family, and all that comes with being a football manager. "It was important for me to take a break, reflect and re-energise. It's been a good time to look at other things, other sports, other teams and visit places. "I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes."

Next permanent England manager odds (via Sky Bet) Eddie Howe - 2/1

Graham Potter - 5/2

Lee Carsley - 10/3

Mauricio Pochettino - 7/1

Frank Lampard - 8/1

Jurgen Klopp - 12/1

Michael Carrick, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel - 20/1

Ange Postecoglou - 40/1 Odds correct 1555 BST on 18/07/24