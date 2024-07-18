Graham Potter "ready for right opportunity" amid England speculation

Graham Potter says he is "ready for the right opportunity" amid speculation linking him with the England job.
The former Chelsea and Brighton manager is one of the names being mentioned as a potential successor to Gareth Southgate, who stood down after England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final last Sunday.
"Now I'm in that good place where I'm happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge," Potter told Sky Sports.
"I've had a great break. The journey from where I started to where I finished doesn't come for free. It involves moving three countries, with a young family, and all that comes with being a football manager.
"It was important for me to take a break, reflect and re-energise. It's been a good time to look at other things, other sports, other teams and visit places.
"I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes."
Potter rose to prominence at Swedish side Ostersund, who he led from the fourth tier to European qualification, before joining Swansea for the 2018-19 season.
He then succeeded Chris Hughton at Brighton, who he led to ninth in the Premier League in his last full season before a much less successful spell at Chelsea which lasted just under eight months.
Newcastle say they will fight to keep Eddie Howe should the Football Association make a move for him, while overseas names linked with the job include former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, as well as ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is also reported to be in the FA’s thinking, but insisted on Wednesday his sole focus was on bringing success to Spurs.
Potter, too, would not be drawn on whether he was interested in the role as he received an honorary doctorate at Leeds Beckett University on Thursday.
“I don’t think today is the day to speak about that,” he told the BBC.
“I think Gareth has done a fantastic job. I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that is more respected in football than Gareth. He and his team led the country and led the team in a really, really good way and I have a huge respect for him.
“Today is the day to wish him a nice break, because he’s earned that, and I wish him well whatever he does in the next part of his career.”
