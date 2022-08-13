Erik ten Hag’s side trailed 4-0 at the break following goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo, and Neville, working as co-commentator for Sky Sports, was all but lost for words.

Speaking after the fourth goal, he said: “What a first half of football we’re seeing here, the annihilation of Manchester United.”

When United boss Ten Hag appeared on screen, Neville added: “He’s got nothing to say, he’s got nowhere to go.

“What do you do at half-time if you’re Erik ten Hag? What can you possibly say to those 11 players who have been out there in the first half? What can you say?

“I think you’ve just got to send them out again, that would be it. I’m not quite sure what else he can do.”