Gareth Southgate fires back against Harry Maguire criticism

The Manchester United defender has struggled for minutes at club level under Erik ten Hag whilst still remaining an integral part of England's setup under Gareth Southgate.

The 30-year-old has only made one appearance in the Premier League this season, playing just 24 minutes so far, effectively becoming fifth choice for Ten Hag.

He was unfortunate to score an own goal against Scotland, but that did little to dent England's final result as Southgate's attackers ran the game to seal the 3-1 victory. Every touch that Maguire had was being jeered by the Scottish faithful, much to the dismay of Southgate.