Gareth Southgate doubts Phil Foden’s central midfield credentials

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has raised doubts over Phil Foden’s current suitability to play in a central area for England.

The 23-year-old, largely deployed out wide by club and country, said in March his aim was to "adapt and become a midfielder". He has scored three times in 26 caps for the Three Lions and has himself admitted he is yet to fully replicate his Manchester City form for his country. And while Southgate has no doubt Foden has the ability on the ball to play centrally, the England boss said there are plenty of other skillsets needed to take up that role. Asked if he could deploy the City star in a midfield three rather than wide in big international games, Southgate said: “Well, he doesn’t for his club, so presumably there’s a reason for that.

Phil Foden's player radar shows fine figures from an attacking perspective but his defensive numbers are much lower

“It depends on the level of the game, really. Obviously in the middle of the park everybody wants to talk about them with the ball, but there’s a lot of detail without the ball. “In games like at the weekend (against Ukraine), you’re playing opponents that are so clever with their passing and movement that you’ve really got to be spot on with pressing angles, your responsibilities. “If you don’t, then you don’t have the flow of the game, you don’t get the flow of the game. “You’d have to speak with Pep (Guardiola), the best coach in the world, who plays him from wide. “He’s always got the freedom to drift if we play him wide and that’s important.”

Phil Foden's average heat map over the past four seasons shows how much he is deployed out wide