Jude Bellingham stars as England secure victory over Scotland

Jude Bellingham continued his fine start to the season with a man of the match display in England's 3-1 win over Scotland.

The midfielder's strike doubled England's advantage in the first-half, taking his tally to six already having found the net five times across his opening four LaLiga appearances for Real Madrid. The 20-year-old finished the evening boasting 88% pass accuracy (30/34), while his four successful dribbles from five attempts was the most of any player on the pitch. Bellingham would also lead the way in terms of chances created with three - alongside having both of his shots on target.

It's two in quick succession for @England and Jude Bellingham is the hero 👊#C4Football | #SCOvENG pic.twitter.com/E8hsgESA1W — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 12, 2023

It's true that his effort had huge help due to a misplaced clearance from Andy Robertson, but it was the perseverance in attack that led to him being in the right place to capitalise. With Scotland hopes raised after Harry Maguire redirected a cross into his own net, another moment of Bellingham brilliance was required to secure the result for the Three Lions.

Someone needs to have a word with Jude Bellingham. No one should this good at this age 😭



Harry Kane restores England's two goal advantage.#C4Football | #SCOvENG pic.twitter.com/mWw9QeSEZL — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 12, 2023

Spinning the defender fully with the ball at his feet, he played Harry Kane in for a comfortable finish into the bottom corner to round off a superb performance in Glasgow. Bellingham - who joined Real for a deal worth a total £114.4million this summer - looks a certainty to start at next summer's Euros if available.