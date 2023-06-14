Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of England international Jude Bellingham on a six-year deal from Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund confirmed that a deal had been agreed last week, revealing that Real will pay an initial fee of £88million with the potential for a further £26.4million in add-ons. The 19-year-old scored 24 goals and assisted a further 25 in 132 appearances for Dortmund after making the switch to Germany in July 2020. It's believed that Los Blancos have beaten Manchester City and Liverpool to Bellingham's signature.

"We thank Jude for three years of passion for Borussia Dortmund," CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told the Bundesliga club's website. "It was a fantastic time together. "We would also like to thank Real Madrid for the fair and constructive discussions." Bellingham's most recent season delivered a total of 14 goals across all competitions, with the midfielder also contributing seven assists.