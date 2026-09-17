Fulham vs Manchester United predictions, tips and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1.5pts Bruno Fernandes 1+ assists at 5/2 (General) 1.5pts Fernandes to score anytime at 23/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Calvin Bassey 1+ shots on target at 9/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Bassey 1+ shots on target outside the box at 25/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

In the top flight's final fixture before a three-week international break, Fulham will feel they have every chance of picking up a first league win under Alvaro Arbeloa. The Cottagers have shown signs of improvement, drawing 0-0 at Liverpool and winning 3-2 at West Ham to reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, but like United look susceptible defensively, conceding three times in their home league games against Chelsea and Crystal Palace (both 2-3). While the Brighton result was a huge blow to Michael Carrick, it was the first time he has suffered back-to-back defeats. Even under Ruben Amorim, with the core of the team the same, this United side tended to respond well to setbacks. They hadn't previously lost successive matches since May 2025 when fielding second string XIs ahead of the Europa League final. The last genuine time it happened was December 2024. There is just too much doubt to back United at even money though, especially as they are W4 D4 L2 away under their current boss.

It's no surprise over 2.5 goals is 4/7 generally with both teams to score 4/9. Combining an away win with the former (7/4) or latter (5/2) is another option but my preference is to remove the outcome and back the Red Devils' most reliable performer. BRUNO FERNANDES often step ups in the hour of need, already doing so with a hat-trick and an assist against Ipswich when United trailed 1-0 to the newly-promoted club in their opening home game. At 9/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME and 12/5 for 1+ ASSISTS the United captain is backed in both markets. In the last 23 matches United have scored in Fernandes has had at least one goal involvement in 19 of them. The 2-2 draw at Everton was only the second time in 13 that he's failed to contribute. Fernandes is averaging 0.57 expected goals (xG) and 0.28 expected assists (xA) per 90 this season. He has scored four times and only assisted once but his xA numbers are not far behind last term (0.36) when he delivered a record breaking 22. He was 2/1 to assist against Ipswich and the half point increase against a team struggling defensively feels generous.