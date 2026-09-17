Fulham vs Manchester United predictions, tips and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday
1.5pts Bruno Fernandes 1+ assists at 5/2 (General)
1.5pts Fernandes to score anytime at 23/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pt Calvin Bassey 1+ shots on target at 9/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Bassey 1+ shots on target outside the box at 25/1 (bet365)
Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Old Trafford was rocking on Wednesday night. Then it wasn't.
Manchester United made history in midweek by losing at home having led by two goals for the first time in more than 50 years, throwing away a 2-0 lead they'd raced into after 10 minutes of their Carabao Cup third-round tie with Brighton only to be dumped out 3-2.
It capped a poor start to the season that has left them on four points after four Premier League games despite a favourable schedule.
Hull (0-2), Ipswich (5-2), Everton (2-2) and Brighton all scored twice, with 10-man Manchester City (0-1) also finding the net. Although Erling Haaland's goal should never have stood, the focus on VAR in the aftermath glossed over just how poor United were in the Manchester derby.
In the top flight's final fixture before a three-week international break, Fulham will feel they have every chance of picking up a first league win under Alvaro Arbeloa.
The Cottagers have shown signs of improvement, drawing 0-0 at Liverpool and winning 3-2 at West Ham to reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, but like United look susceptible defensively, conceding three times in their home league games against Chelsea and Crystal Palace (both 2-3).
While the Brighton result was a huge blow to Michael Carrick, it was the first time he has suffered back-to-back defeats. Even under Ruben Amorim, with the core of the team the same, this United side tended to respond well to setbacks. They hadn't previously lost successive matches since May 2025 when fielding second string XIs ahead of the Europa League final. The last genuine time it happened was December 2024.
There is just too much doubt to back United at even money though, especially as they are W4 D4 L2 away under their current boss.
It's no surprise over 2.5 goals is 4/7 generally with both teams to score 4/9. Combining an away win with the former (7/4) or latter (5/2) is another option but my preference is to remove the outcome and back the Red Devils' most reliable performer.
BRUNO FERNANDES often step ups in the hour of need, already doing so with a hat-trick and an assist against Ipswich when United trailed 1-0 to the newly-promoted club in their opening home game.
At 9/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME and 12/5 for 1+ ASSISTS the United captain is backed in both markets. In the last 23 matches United have scored in Fernandes has had at least one goal involvement in 19 of them. The 2-2 draw at Everton was only the second time in 13 that he's failed to contribute.
Fernandes is averaging 0.57 expected goals (xG) and 0.28 expected assists (xA) per 90 this season. He has scored four times and only assisted once but his xA numbers are not far behind last term (0.36) when he delivered a record breaking 22.
He was 2/1 to assist against Ipswich and the half point increase against a team struggling defensively feels generous.
At the other end CALVIN BASSEY could cause United problems.
Luka Vuskovic had two shots for Brighton in midweek, one of which came following a long throw. I backed the wrong horse by advising Pascal Struijk but Vuskovic's efforts means an opposing defender has had a shot from a dead-ball situation in every Man United match this season, highlighting their long-term struggle defending set-pieces.
Bassey had an effort well saved at Anfield last week but at 16/1 I'm not prepared to back him to score given the prices offered for opposition defenders in United's previous games, the fact no centre-back has found the net against them since opening weekend and when we take into account his poor goalscoring record (six in 210 club appearances).
The Fulham captain is 9/1 for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET and 25/1 for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET OUTSIDE THE BOX both of which are advised.
He tried his luck from distance against Chelsea and nine of his 27 (33%) attempts since the start of 2024/25 came from outside the area, hitting the target twice. Vuskovic was also given the space to line one up on Wednesday night. Overall seven of his 27 (26%) shots in that period have been on target.
If you'd prefer the more sensible angle Bassey is 17/10 for 1+ shots and if you want to be really ambitious he is 40/1 to score first.
United have conceded the first goal in three of their six matches this season.
Odds correct at 10:15 BST (18/9/26)
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