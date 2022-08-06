Liverpool had to come from behind twice to earn a point at Fulham, with Aleksandr Mitrovic netting twice.

Mohamed Salah spared Liverpool’s embarrassment with a late equaliser as last season’s runners-up were held to a 2-2 draw at newly promoted Fulham in their Premier League opener. Fulham have proven difficult opponents for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent years – the Cottagers now unbeaten in their last three top-flight meetings – and Liverpool had to come from behind twice to cancel out two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Serbia striker has notoriously struggled for goals in the top division but showed no sign of any issues against the Reds, opening his account for the campaign in the 32nd minute. Darwin Nunez cancelled out Fulham’s lead with a clever improvised backheel just after the hour mark, before a Mitrovic penalty restored the home side’s advantage.

FT: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

xG: 1.30-2.49



Mitrovic’s double helps the Cottagers to a point against Jurgen Klopp’s men. The Reds created enough to deserve the win though. #FULLIV pic.twitter.com/yPgG2COvNe — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) August 6, 2022

With just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, however, Nunez then set up Salah, who calmly slotted home Liverpool’s crucial equaliser. The warning signs were there for Klopp as Liverpool struggled to get going and string passes together early on, before being caught on the break. Although they grew into the game, it was far from a composed Reds performance, while Fulham looked completely different to the side which shipped 10 goals in their opening three Premier League matches in 2020-21. It was not the start to the season Liverpool would have envisaged when the fixtures were released, with Fulham applying most of the early pressure and Mitrovic poking wide in only the second minute. However, Liverpool had the ball in the back of their net with their first real attacking move of the game, Luis Diaz curling the ball past Marek Rodak, but Andy Robertson was offside in the build up. Liverpool continued to struggle to find their way into the match and it was Fulham who took a surprise lead against the Champions League finalists. The Cottagers made a clever move down the left, with Kenny Tete overlapping Neeskens Kebano before sending in a deep cross to the far post where Mitrovic beat Trent Alexander-Arnold to head past Alisson.

ALSO READ: Our experts select a tip for every one of Saturday's Premier League fixtures