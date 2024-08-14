From Olmo to Olise: Who are the stars to watch in Europe this season?

As Europe's top leagues gear up for the new season, all eyes are on the players poised to make headlines.

After a summer of sport that saw Spain capturing both the Euros and Olympic gold, the stage is set for new stars to emerge. In France, the departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid leaves a void in the capital of Paris. Will a new French PSG superstar rise? Or could another team claim the title? Will Harry Kane's Bayern Munich be able to improve on last season, their first without a trophy since 2011/12? And in Spain, can Hansi Flick’s new-look Barcelona challenge Carlo Ancelotti’s reinforced Madrid? Whatever happens across the next nine or so months, here are seven players who can grab the headlines in their respective leagues.

Bradley Barcola Club: PSG

PSG Position: LW/RW/ST

LW/RW/ST Age: 21 Mbappé's move to Real was arguably the most anticipated transfer of recent times - everyone had seen it coming. It now leaves a significant gap at PSG, raising questions about title prospects without their talismanic striker. But it also presents a golden opportunity for another French wonderkid: Bradley Barcola. Barcola, who joined from Lyon, had 11 goal contributions in 25 league matches last season, and could be set to step out of Mbappé’s shadow.

He is a dynamic winger who thrives on running at defences and exploiting gaps with a combination of pacy flair and dribbling. His ability to cut in from the left wing and shoot with his right led to a solid enough average of 0.6 shots on target per 90 mins last season. In France's semi-final loss to Spain at Euro 2024, Barcola created the most chances (two) and completing the most take-ons (three) despite playing just 27 mins.

Yet, pressure remains a question mark for the 21-year-old. Last season, he missed eight out of the 11 big chances that fell his way, raising questions about if he can match his France teammate's composure for the big occasion. Mbappé, of course, had already won the World Cup and three French titles by the time he was Barcola's age. France national team manager Didier Deschamps also resisted bringing him on in a tense match against the Netherlands when Mbappé remained out with a broken nose. “Bradley has qualities but he has never been with us in a match like that. It’s never easy. I hesitated to put him in" the manager said in his post-match press conference. Barcola isn't the only Frenchman who will be expected to step up. PSG are likely to field an all-French front three featuring Barcola, Randal Kolo Muani, and Ousmane Dembélé which is exciting, but replacing Mbappé's influence is a tall order. Will the spotlight prove too bright for the youngster? Time will tell.

Georges Mikautadze Club: Lyon

Lyon Position: ST

ST Age: 23 Another standout from Euro 2024 was Georgia's Georges Mikautadze. A stellar tournament, where he finished as joint-top scorer, netted the country's first-ever major tournament goal, and then made Sporting Life's Team Of The Tournament, Lyon snapped him up for £20million in July. Mikautadze had a challenging stint at Ajax last season, leaving FC Metz only to struggle in the Netherlands with a four-month goalless run. A loan move back to France revitalised him, netting 14 goals in 22 matches for Metz. It wasn't enough though to save them from relegation. His deft and clinical finishing, often created through intelligent turns and touches, was evident. He managed 1.44 shots on target per 90 minutes, ranking eighth in Ligue 1.

At the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, he is expected to play deputy to Alexandre Lacazette, who has had a similarly sensational last six months as the league's top goalscorer runner-up and an Olympic silver medalist. However, the 33-year-old is reaching the twilight of his career and is in the last year of his contract, so perhaps this could be Mikautadze’s chance to prove himself as Lyon's future leading striker. The big question is whether Lyon's new number 69 can continue his form at a club with European ambitions, with Lyon playing in the Europa League football this season, after struggling at Ajax. Will he follow the path of post-tournament successes like James Rodriguez, or will he flop like Sofyan Amrabat?

Thjis Dallinga Club: Bologna

Bologna Position: ST

ST Age: 24 Another player who plied his trade in France last season is Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga, who has signed for Italian side Bologna from Toulouse for £13 million. Last year the target man had a standout season, scoring 19 times in 44 appearances across all competitions, including in wins over PSG, Lille and Liverpool in the Europa League group stage. Dallinga, who won the French Cup during his time at Toulouse, has developed a knack for making intelligent runs, catching out defensive lines time and time again. Against Liverpool at Anfield, he raced through the broken defensive line to score in the 5-1 loss, leaving youngster Luke Chambers scrambling to get back.

Clinical poacher-like finishing has turned the Dutchman into a fox in the box who also possesses an impressive aerial ability. In fact nearly half of his league goals came from headers, the most in the division with six, proving he is lethal in the air. As he moves to Italy, Dallinga faces the challenge of continuing his form at Bologna, a club in rebuild mode after the departures of manager Thiago Motta to Juventus and fellow Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United. With Bologna also set to play Champions League football for the first time, Dallinga has a chance to step up as their new leading striker. The question now is whether he can solidify his place as the Netherlands' future striker or will he fade away in northern Italy?

Zion Suzuki Club: Parma

Parma Position: GK

GK Age: 21 Another incoming to Serie A is Japanese international Zion Suzuki, who joins from Urawa Red Diamonds following a loan at Belgian side Sint-Truiden. The 21-year-old goalkeeper, who boasts an AFC Champions League and Emperor's Cup title, emerged as Japan's first-choice keeper in early 2024, helping them reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals in Qatar. However, his move to Parma isn't the first time he has caught the eye of Europe's elite. In 2023, he revealed he turned down a backup role at Manchester United, opting for more game time instead.

Zion already speaking the lingo 🇮🇹👏

Now, at Parma, Suzuki will inevitably draw comparisons to the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, who began his career at the club - winning the 1998/99 UEFA Cup and the Coppa Italia. Like Buffon, Suzuki is tall, with fast reflexes and a fearless approach to one-on-one situations. However, his modern goalkeeping style, marked by smart distribution with both feet and hands, may also be crucial for Parma as they fight to stay in Serie A. Now is the time to prove he can be Buffon's latest heir in Italy and keep his side in the top-flight.

Endrick Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Position: ST

ST Age: 18 The next name on my list is one you’ve likely heard a lot about this summer: Endrick. The 18-year-old Brazilian sensation has officially joined Real Madrid from Palmeiras, a move arranged back in December 2022. He will now join a plethora of Brazilians, both old and new, to play at the Bernabéu including Vinicius Junior and Roberto Carlos.

Endrick arrives with enormous expectations. He’s already made ten appearances for Brazil's senior team, scoring his first goal in a victory over England at Wembley. But with such potential comes immense pressure. Often compared to legends like Pelé and R9, Endrick must now prove he’s more than just the hype.

Though he’s unlikely to be a regular starter, with Mbappé commanding the spotlight, Endrick will need to make his mark. Known for his speed, flair, and ability to slalom through defences, he has the makings of a lethal finisher, both inside and outside the box, if he can secure enough playing time. Ancelotti therefore has a choice, should he keep Endrick at Madrid to learn from Mbappé as a second striker or loan him out to gain valuable European experience? The Italian manager has a strong track record with Brazilians at the Bernebéu, bringing the best out of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, which earned him links to the national team role too. He also brought a young Alexandre Pato to AC Milan, where the Brazilian initially dazzled before his career fizzled out. Endrick will be hoping that there isn't a repeat.

Dani Olmo Club: Barcelona

Barcelona Position: AM

AM Age: 26 A slightly larger name than the rest on this list, Dani Olmo could be a hero for his boyhood club this season. After an outstanding Euros campaign where he lifted the trophy with Spain, Olmo has completed a £50 million move to Barcelona from RB Leipzig.

In last year’s German Super Cup, Olmo scored a hat-trick to deny England captain Kane a trophy in his first Bayern Munich game. He kept that 'Kane curse' alive in the Euros final, coming off the bench to help Spain secure a 2-1 victory, capping off a tournament in which he contributed three goals and two assists. His performances earned him a spot in the Team of the Tournament, following in the footsteps of Barcelona legends Xavi and Iniesta—whose success Olmo hopes to emulate at the Camp Nou.

Dani Olmo, culer until 2030. 💙❤️

The creative midfielder returns to Barcelona as a man, having left aged 16, and will be tasked with creating chances for rising star Lamine Yamal and veteran striker Robert Lewandowski. His vision and passing are of the highest quality, reminiscent of Barcelona’s legendary midfielders. This was evident in his incisive assist for Ferran Torres against Albania this summer.

Ferran Torres exquisitely finishes off a superb Spanish move and they lead in Dusseldorf! 🇪🇸

Olmo is also known for his willingness to shoot from distance, often catching Bundesliga goalkeepers off guard with his well-placed long-range efforts - half of his league goals last season came from outside the box. Olmo will be aiming to maintain his summer form and help Barcelona loosen Real Madrid's grip on El Clasico, with Los Blancos having won seven of the last ten league match-ups.

Michael Olise Club: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Position: RW

RW Age: 22 Bayern Munich's summer activity led them to Michael Olise, who has joined from Crystal Palace for around £45m. The tricky winger spent three years in south London and hit his stride in the second half of last season after Oliver Glasner took charge. His impressive form even earned him a spot in Thierry Henry’s Olympics squad, where he helped France secure a silver medal at the home games in Paris.

Olise's blend of close control and pacy attacking play made him a nightmare for Premier League defenders, racking up 16 goal contributions in just 19 games last season. The 22-year-old is known for his dribbling down the right flank and cutting in to shoot with his left - sound familiar? Comparisons to Arjen Robben have already started, as you'd expect, but will they be enough to make his move to Germany a success?

🤝 Meeting new teammates

🗣 Greetings from the boss

🔥 Training with the boys



📺 Michael #Olise's first days at #FCBayern:

Bayern already boast established right-wingers in Serge Gnabry and the injured Leroy Sane, whose return date is unknown, so making room for Olise will be a challenge. Plus, a move to Bayern is no longer the trophy guarantee it once was. Just ask Kane. Last season, Bayer Leverkusen claimed the domestic double. With RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund also in the mix, Bayern’s era of dominance is under threat. Meanwhile, Palace ended their season on a high, winning six of their last seven games under Glasner, including victories over Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle. He'll be hoping he doesn't regret the decision of joining a team on the decline by helping them lift silverware once again.