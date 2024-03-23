Sporting Life
England 0-1 Brazil: Gareth Southgate's experimental England side lose at Wembley

By Sporting Life
21:16 · SAT March 23, 2024

England suffered their first defeat since the World Cup as teenage star Endrick came off the bench to seal Brazil a late victory against Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 hopefuls.

After a build-up dominated by the brouhaha over an altered St George’s flag on the back of the new shirt and talk about the manager’s future, Saturday’s glamour friendly between these injury-hit sides failed to live up to the hype.

Southgate’s side survived a few scares on a night that was heading towards a goalless conclusion until 17-year-old Endrick’s first senior international goal secured a 1-0 win at a sold-out Wembley.

This was England’s first defeat since their World Cup quarter-final exit to France 15 months ago, with the meek end to their 10-match unbeaten run leading to early exits and some grumbles at the final whistle.

Brazil had been on a run of three straight losses but, under new boss Dorival Junior, had the best chances of a stop-start opening period that saw Lucas Paqueta hit the post and somehow escape a second yellow card.

Vinicius Jr and Raphinha also had chances for the Selecao, with the former’s late shot leading to teenager Endrick’s matchwinner as England made a poor start to a year they hope will go down in history.

'I think we controlled long parts of it'

England boss Southgate was pleased with the overall performance of his side despite the loss.

He told Channel 4: “I thought there were lots of very good performances.

“It’s a top-level game. I think we have controlled long parts of it, had as many attempts as them on goal and in the end it’s that ruthless moment that decides the game.

“But I thought we had a lot of players go on, a couple of debuts, very few caps, and some really important individual performances.”

