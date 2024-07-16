Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racecards IconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid unveil Kylian Mbappe at a packed Bernabeu Stadium

By Sporting Life
12:55 · TUE July 16, 2024

Kylian Mbappe has been formally unveiled as a Real Madrid player at a packed Bernabeu Stadium.

The 25-year-old France skipper’s impending arrival after the expiry of his contract at Paris St Germain was announced last month, and he officially became a Real player on July 1 after seven hugely-successful years at the Parc des Princes, the first of them on loan from Monaco.

He was introduced to a rapturous reception on Tuesday afternoon in Madrid following his return from the Euro 2024 finals, speaking in Spanish to the delight of the assembled crowd, which included his parents Wilfried Mbappe and Fayza Lamari, after being introduced by president Florentino Perez.

Kylian Mbappe is unveiled as a Real Madrid player

Mbappe, who was hugged on stage by compatriot and former Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, later posed for photographs, shook hands with fans and kicked balls into the stands amid an out-pouring of affection from the locals.

Madrid had earlier posted a photograph of the France superstar posing in front of the club’s 15 replica Champions League trophies alongside Perez as he became manager Carlo Ancelotti’s latest and much sought-after recruit.

The Spanish champions have been long-time admirers of one of world football’s most prodigious talents and made a concerted effort to sign him last summer as he prepared to enter the final year of his contract at PSG.

Despite winning six Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups during a stay which encompassed 308 appearances and 256 goals, he and PSG never got their hands on the Champions League trophy, something he will hope to be able to remedy during his time in the Spanish capital.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS