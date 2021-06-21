Sporting Life
France manager Didier Deschamps congratulates Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele with France manager Didier Deschamps

France's Ousmane Dembele ruled out of Euro 2020 by knee injury

By Sporting Life
14:09 · MON June 21, 2021

France forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for the rest of Euro 2020 with a knee injury.

The French Football Federation has announced the Barcelona winger will leave the squad ahead of the world champions’ final Group F game against Portugal in Budapest on Wednesday.

Dembele suffered the injury after being introduced as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hungary. He played only 30 minutes before being withdrawn late on.

It has now been determined the 24-year-old will not be fit to play any further part in the tournament following scans in a Budapest hospital on Sunday.

A statement from the FFF read: “The recovery times are incompatible with his retention in the group currently playing UEFA Euro 2020.”

Football Tips