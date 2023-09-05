France vs Rep of Ireland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifying 1pt Nathan Collins to have 1+ shot at 5/2 (bet365) 0.5pts Nathan Collins and Dara O'Shea to each have 1+ shots on target at 90/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The meeting in Dublin was a closely contested affair. France edged the game 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Benjamin Pavard, but it was an encouraging performance from the Republic of Ireland. Stephen Kenny’s side piled the pressure onto the 2018 World champions, racking up eight corners, 11 shots and an xG of 0.67 to no avail. A defeat in Athens and a victory against Gibraltar since leaves the Boys in Green third in Group B, on the same points as the Netherlands, who Kenny’s side welcome on Sunday.

Les Bleus top the group taking maximum points from four games and are yet to concede a goal, but that does not tell the full story. Didier Deschamps’ sides 4-0 win over the Dutch was not as one sided as the score suggests, The Netherlands missed three ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) and generated an xG of 1.53 to France's 1.54. In total, that means France have shipped an xGA of 2.47 in their European Qualifying campaign, so, should consider themselves fortunate to have four clean sheets.

What are the best bets?

Nathan Collins insists the Republic of Ireland are ready to rise to the challenge of facing France in Paris ⚽️



More ⤵️#BBCFootball — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) September 5, 2023

Ireland’s most realistic chance of exploiting France’s defence should come via set pieces and this is a strength of Kenny’s side This qualifying campaign, their central defenders have combined for 11 shots in three games and generated an xG of 1.24 between them. NATHAN COLLINS scored against Greece and has had at least one attempt in each of his sides three games which includes the reverse of this fixture. At 5/2, his price with bet365 to have 1+ SHOT appeals here. CLICK HERE to bet on France vs Ireland with Sky Bet DARA O’SHEA has had four shots in two appearances for The Boys in Green. If you fancy something a bit larger to cheer on, you can combine Collins and O’Shea each to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET at 90/1 with 365.

Nathan Collins celebrates his goal against Greece

BuildABet @ 37/1 Over 2.5 goals

Ireland 3+ shots on target

Nathan Collins to score anytime CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Ireland have had 50 shots, 19 on target, in their three Euro qualifying games this campaign, hitting the line of 3+ shots on target in two. France conceded 11 shots against The Netherlands, who had five on target. Nathan Collins grabbed the assist for Brentford’s equaliser at the weekend and has scored two in his last nine international appearances. Score prediction: France 3-1 Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Team news

Nine months after picking up a serious injury at the Qatar World Cup, Lucas Hernandez is back in the French squad. These two international fixtures come too early for Paul Pogba who Deschamps said “still needs time”. Sheffield United defender John Egan picked up a knock in his side's 2-2 draw with Everton at the weekend, he remains a doubt. Ireland boss Kenny is waiting on the results of a scan but hopeful the central defender can play some part.

Predicted line-ups France: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, L Hernandez; Camavinga, Tchouaméni; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud Ireland: Bazunu; O’Shea, Collins, Lenihan; Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, McClean; Knight, Ogbene; Ferguson

Odds correct at 1145 BST (05/09/23)