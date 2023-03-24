Sporting Life
Kylian Mbappe scored twice in France's 4-0 win over the Netherlands
France 4-0 Netherlands: Kylian Mbappe scores two as Les Bleus thrash Dutch in Euro 2024 qualifying

By Sporting Life
22:43 · FRI March 24, 2023

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by thrashing the Netherlands 4-0.

Les Bleus stormed into a 3-0 lead inside 21 minutes of their Group B opener as Mbappe, handed the captain's armband by France boss Didier Deschamps this week, set one up and scored another.

He fed Antoine Griezmann to curl home the opening goal just two minutes in and then, after Dayot Upamecano doubled the lead, Mbappe drilled in France's third.

Mbappe wrapped up the rout late on with a fine solo strike and the depleted Dutch, without several players including Cody Gakpo due to a virus, could not even muster a stoppage-time consolation as Memphis Depay's penalty was saved by Mike Maignan.

In the other game in Group B - the group featuring the Republic of Ireland - Greece won 3-0 in Gibraltar.

The Czech Republic began their Group E campaign with an impressive 3-1 win at home to Poland, while the Faroe Islands picked up a rare point as they drew 1-1 in Moldova.

Romelu Lukaku hit a hat-trick as Belgium started Group F in sensational style with a 3-0 win in Sweden in Domenico Tedesco's first game as boss since replacing Roberto Martinez.

Austria beat Azerbaijan 4-1 in the same group as Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored twice.

And in Group G, Serbia won 2-0 at home to Lithuania while Montenegro triumphed 1-0 in Bulgaria.

FOOTBALL TIPS