Portugal face Switzerland in their Group C opener at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday with Joe Rindl backing the Portuguese to cause an upset.

Portugal are late arrivals to the UEFA European Women’s Championship, only entering the tournament after Russia’s exclusion from the competition. The pressure is off with any advancements beyond the group stages seen as a bonus. In the 2017 edition in the Netherlands they went out at the first hurdle collecting just three points. Their opponents Switzerland have had some brutal recent defeats this year, losing four of their past six matches and each of their past three. The scorelines weren’t pretty either, with a 7-0 loss to Germany and a 4-0 defeat to England showing the Swiss just how far away they are from Europe’s elite.

Nils Nielsen’s Switzerland side have yet to win in 2022 and have conceded 16 goals, only scoring three. Portugal on the other hand are in fine form having won three of their past four matches and have tasted victory eight times in 14 games since the start of 2021. In February they beat talented world number 11 Norway 2-0, and they also held world number 12 side Australia in a 1-1 draw in their most recent match. In a group containing Sweden and holders the Netherlands this match is potentially the only chance these two teams will get of notching up a win at Euro 2022. The world rankings side with Switzerland, ranked 10 places higher than their opponents. But the form book strongly suggests Portugal are the ones to beat at Leigh Sports Village. PORTUGAL TO WIN is the value bet and should be backed with confidence at 3/1. CLICK HERE to back Portugal to win with Sky Bet

Score prediction: Portugal 1-0 Switzerland (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)