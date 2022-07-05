1.5pts Norway to win by 4 or more goals at 9/5 (Betfair Sportsbook, PaddyPower)

Norway can be expected to dispatch of the lowest ranked team in the competition (47th), hence their extremely short match odds. That leaves us a main question from a betting perspective – by how much?

Northern Ireland, the absolute outsiders for the Women's Euros (250/1 with Sky Bet), begin their debut major tournament with a tough task, facing Norway at St. Mary's Stadium.

As it happens, Northern Ireland are most experienced at the back, and a switch to a full-time training schedule this year is a move in the right direction.

However, it's going to be difficult to keep the Norwegian side quiet. They possess some of the best attacking talent in the women's game.

Of course, Ada Hegerberg is the headline act, but the support of Caroline Graham Hansen and other youthful stars could run riot against the rank outsiders.

NORWAY TO WIN BY 4 OR MORE GOALS makes appeal as a result. A standout price of 9/5 is available to back with Betfair's Sportsbook and PaddyPower, with many other bookmakers much shorter.

Northern Ireland are simply out of their depth in this match-up. Back Norway to dominate.