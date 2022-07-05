Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Women's Euros
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's Norway v Northern Ireland preview

Football tips Women's Euros: Norway v Northern Ireland best bets and preview

By Sporting Life
10:08 · TUE July 05, 2022

A one-sided affair looks likely on Thursday as Northern Ireland start their Women's Euros campaign with a game against Norway. We preview the match and provide a best bet.

Football betting tips: Women's Euros

1.5pts Norway to win by 4 or more goals at 9/5 (Betfair Sportsbook, PaddyPower)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Kelly Smith is Sporting Life's star columnist for the Women's Euros
CLICK HERE TO READ Kelly Smith's Women's Euros column for Sporting Life

Northern Ireland, the absolute outsiders for the Women's Euros (250/1 with Sky Bet), begin their debut major tournament with a tough task, facing Norway at St. Mary's Stadium.

Norway can be expected to dispatch of the lowest ranked team in the competition (47th), hence their extremely short match odds. That leaves us a main question from a betting perspective – by how much?

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BBC One

Norway 1/25 | Draw 12/1 | Northern Ireland 33/1

As it happens, Northern Ireland are most experienced at the back, and a switch to a full-time training schedule this year is a move in the right direction.

However, it's going to be difficult to keep the Norwegian side quiet. They possess some of the best attacking talent in the women's game.

Of course, Ada Hegerberg is the headline act, but the support of Caroline Graham Hansen and other youthful stars could run riot against the rank outsiders.

NORWAY TO WIN BY 4 OR MORE GOALS makes appeal as a result. A standout price of 9/5 is available to back with Betfair's Sportsbook and PaddyPower, with many other bookmakers much shorter.

Northern Ireland are simply out of their depth in this match-up. Back Norway to dominate.

Norway women v Northern Ireland women score prediction and best bet

  • 1.5pts Norway to win by 4 or more goals at 9/5 (Betfair Sportsbook, PaddyPower)

Score prediction: Norway 4-0 Northern Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct 1000 BST (05/07/22)

Women's Euros Group B team guide
ALSO READ: Sporting Life's Women's Euros Group B team guide

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS