A one-sided affair looks likely on Thursday as Northern Ireland start their Women's Euros campaign with a game against Norway. We preview the match and provide a best bet.
1.5pts Norway to win by 4 or more goals at 9/5 (Betfair Sportsbook, PaddyPower)
Northern Ireland, the absolute outsiders for the Women's Euros (250/1 with Sky Bet), begin their debut major tournament with a tough task, facing Norway at St. Mary's Stadium.
Norway can be expected to dispatch of the lowest ranked team in the competition (47th), hence their extremely short match odds. That leaves us a main question from a betting perspective – by how much?
As it happens, Northern Ireland are most experienced at the back, and a switch to a full-time training schedule this year is a move in the right direction.
However, it's going to be difficult to keep the Norwegian side quiet. They possess some of the best attacking talent in the women's game.
Of course, Ada Hegerberg is the headline act, but the support of Caroline Graham Hansen and other youthful stars could run riot against the rank outsiders.
NORWAY TO WIN BY 4 OR MORE GOALS makes appeal as a result. A standout price of 9/5 is available to back with Betfair's Sportsbook and PaddyPower, with many other bookmakers much shorter.
Northern Ireland are simply out of their depth in this match-up. Back Norway to dominate.
Score prediction: Norway 4-0 Northern Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct 1000 BST (05/07/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.