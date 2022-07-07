The Netherlands and Sweden are well within the bunch of teams that could win this tournament, with both sporting attacking talent worthy of being near the top of the outright betting.

Perhaps the most anticipated match-up in the first round of the group stage.

The prices reflect just how evenly matched these teams are projected to be, each 13/8 to win the game with Sky Bet, but avoiding the match odds looks the play here.

Instead, backing OVER 1.5 SWEDEN GOALS makes appeal at 2/1.

Sweden are the value selection to win the Women's Euros for many, and with good reason. A solid foundation allows the likes of Kosovare Asllani, Fridolina Rolfö and Stina Blackstenius to flourish going forward.

The Netherlands, while possessing some of the best attacking talent in the competition, struggled from a defensive perspective to handle England in their final preparation game - the 5-1 defeat evidence of that.

Although Sweden are less intimidating up top, they should be able to inflict problems on a reigning champion that looks a little in disarray entering the tournament.

Choosing the Swedes to score two times or more in a fixture that could be an end-to-end battle is the way to go at a good price.