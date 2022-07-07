Netherlands face Sweden in the huge match-up that opens Group C proceedings at the Women's Euros. We preview the fixture at Bramall Lane, providing a best bet.
1.5pts Over 1.5 Sweden Goals at 2/1 (William Hill)
Perhaps the most anticipated match-up in the first round of the group stage.
The Netherlands and Sweden are well within the bunch of teams that could win this tournament, with both sporting attacking talent worthy of being near the top of the outright betting.
The prices reflect just how evenly matched these teams are projected to be, each 13/8 to win the game with Sky Bet, but avoiding the match odds looks the play here.
Instead, backing OVER 1.5 SWEDEN GOALS makes appeal at 2/1.
Sweden are the value selection to win the Women's Euros for many, and with good reason. A solid foundation allows the likes of Kosovare Asllani, Fridolina Rolfö and Stina Blackstenius to flourish going forward.
The Netherlands, while possessing some of the best attacking talent in the competition, struggled from a defensive perspective to handle England in their final preparation game - the 5-1 defeat evidence of that.
Although Sweden are less intimidating up top, they should be able to inflict problems on a reigning champion that looks a little in disarray entering the tournament.
Choosing the Swedes to score two times or more in a fixture that could be an end-to-end battle is the way to go at a good price.
Score prediction: Netherlands 1-2 Sweden (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct 1300 BST (07/07/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.