Germany and France are just one match away from reaching the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley.

This is familiar territory for Germany, eight-time winners having last lifted the trophy in 2013.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side may not have been favourites heading into this edition but they have grown as the tournament has gone on and find themselves slight favourites over France at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

Germany have been uber efficient, yet to concede a goal in the championship so far despite playing over six hours of football.

Their crunch match in the groups against highly-fancied Spain saw them punish their opponents with two goals on the break to round off a methodical 2-0 win - expected goals (xG) 0.94 - 1.48.

That victory came either side of big wins against Denmark (4-0) and Finland (3-0). In their quarter-final tie against Austria they were again dominant, beating their neighbours 2-0 over 90 minutes and winning the xG battle 2.80 - 0.71.