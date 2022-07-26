Who will reach the final of Euro 2022? Joe Rindl has the best bet and score prediction as Germany take on France.
Germany and France are just one match away from reaching the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley.
This is familiar territory for Germany, eight-time winners having last lifted the trophy in 2013.
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side may not have been favourites heading into this edition but they have grown as the tournament has gone on and find themselves slight favourites over France at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.
Germany have been uber efficient, yet to concede a goal in the championship so far despite playing over six hours of football.
Their crunch match in the groups against highly-fancied Spain saw them punish their opponents with two goals on the break to round off a methodical 2-0 win - expected goals (xG) 0.94 - 1.48.
That victory came either side of big wins against Denmark (4-0) and Finland (3-0). In their quarter-final tie against Austria they were again dominant, beating their neighbours 2-0 over 90 minutes and winning the xG battle 2.80 - 0.71.
France’s run to the knockouts was equally straightforward with a 5-1 victory over Italy, a 2-1 win over Belgium and a 1-1 draw with Iceland coming after they had already reached the last eight as group winners.
Their quarter-final tie with the Netherlands went to the wire. A thriller in Rotherham ended 0-0 after normal time before France sealed the victory in the 102nd minute through an Eve Perisset spot-kick.
Les Blues are without star player Marie-Antoinette Katoto who was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in their second group game.
That blow though didn’t seem to affect them against the Netherlands. They created chances at will racking up an incredible xG of 4.31 against the holders.
A winner is tough to call, but I am certain we should expect goals in Milton Keynes.
France matches have averaged three goals this tournament although the expected total is much higher at 4.6.
Likewise Germany games have averaged 2.8 goals with the total match xG at 3.3.
OVER 2.5 GOALS makes appeal at 69/50 with Betfair.
And for those after longer odds it’s worth looking at OVER 3.5 GOALS at 7/2 with Betfair and Paddy Power.
Score prediction: Germany 2-2 France (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
