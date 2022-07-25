Sophie Lawson uses her expert knowledge to help predict the Women’s Euros correct scores for the semi-final matches, looking at the key battles in the process.

After those four quarterfinals, it’s hard to believe we haven’t had a shoot out yet such were the margins in some but, whatever, on to the semis and what should be another two close games.

England 1-2 Sweden (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) England were given quite the scare against Spain in the quarters, but Spain’s sudden shift to an uncomfortable defensive shape gave the Lionesses all the encouragement they needed to find an equaliser as well as a winner. As Sweden had quite a different quarter final experience and only just managed to avoid playing an extra 30 minutes; both will be expecting quite a different semi-final. Let’s talk about England. Although Sarina Wiegman boasts a wealth of talent in the attacking areas, the coach has been reticent to shift from one set starting XI with her impact subs being just that but the picture becomes a very different one if England are chasing. If you’re expecting a close-run match that is decided late [in England’s favour], or even in ET, I’d point you in the direction of a MILLIE BRIGHT or ALESSIA RUSSO winner.

Lauded by most as the likely breakout star of the tournament, most teams have done a very good job of keeping Lauren Hemp quiet this summer, as such, a huge amount has come from Beth Mead on England’s right and if you’re thinking that Sweden’s defence won’t be able to handle attacking overloads, MEAD should be on your radar for goals and/or assists. Even with England as favourites for the match and Sweden not having shown their best football this month, I’m bucking the trend and saying it will be a blue and yellow win on Tuesday. When Wiegman shifted Leah Williamson to the backline at the start of the tournament, it threw off England’s balance and the Lionesses have been able to avoid any major issues by playing weaker teams who couldn’t get at them, their fragility in midfield highlighted in the first half against Spain. I think Sweden, if they finally show up, can disrupt the balance further. So, I’m going with a Sweden win with goals from KOSOVARE ASLLANI (specifically from 12-yards) and a bullet from FRIDOLINA ROLFO from range. For England, for how dangerous she’s looked when she’s been involved, it’s got to be Russo.