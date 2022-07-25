Sophie Lawson uses her expert knowledge to help predict the Women’s Euros correct scores for the semi-final matches, looking at the key battles in the process.
After those four quarterfinals, it’s hard to believe we haven’t had a shoot out yet such were the margins in some but, whatever, on to the semis and what should be another two close games.
England were given quite the scare against Spain in the quarters, but Spain’s sudden shift to an uncomfortable defensive shape gave the Lionesses all the encouragement they needed to find an equaliser as well as a winner.
As Sweden had quite a different quarter final experience and only just managed to avoid playing an extra 30 minutes; both will be expecting quite a different semi-final.
Let’s talk about England.
Although Sarina Wiegman boasts a wealth of talent in the attacking areas, the coach has been reticent to shift from one set starting XI with her impact subs being just that but the picture becomes a very different one if England are chasing.
If you’re expecting a close-run match that is decided late [in England’s favour], or even in ET, I’d point you in the direction of a MILLIE BRIGHT or ALESSIA RUSSO winner.
Lauded by most as the likely breakout star of the tournament, most teams have done a very good job of keeping Lauren Hemp quiet this summer, as such, a huge amount has come from Beth Mead on England’s right and if you’re thinking that Sweden’s defence won’t be able to handle attacking overloads, MEAD should be on your radar for goals and/or assists.
Even with England as favourites for the match and Sweden not having shown their best football this month, I’m bucking the trend and saying it will be a blue and yellow win on Tuesday.
When Wiegman shifted Leah Williamson to the backline at the start of the tournament, it threw off England’s balance and the Lionesses have been able to avoid any major issues by playing weaker teams who couldn’t get at them, their fragility in midfield highlighted in the first half against Spain.
I think Sweden, if they finally show up, can disrupt the balance further.
So, I’m going with a Sweden win with goals from KOSOVARE ASLLANI (specifically from 12-yards) and a bullet from FRIDOLINA ROLFO from range. For England, for how dangerous she’s looked when she’s been involved, it’s got to be Russo.
Again, going against the odds here, I just think Germany have what it takes to get through this semi-final.
What we saw against Austria is a definite cause for concern as the team looked so off the pace against Austria’s press, whereas they had been able to deal with staunch defending against Spain with ease.
Likewise, France have begun to slow down through the tournament, and although they’ve continued to create, the goals have started to dry up.
With an extra 48 hours rest and only 90 minutes of football in their legs (compared to the 120 minutes France had to put in in search of a winner against the Netherlands), this should be a game where Germany can find the right balance between attacking and defending against France’s canny use of the ball.
Having done well to take some of the best players in Europe out of the game this summer, I’m expecting Lena Oberdorf to put in another stunning (if not underrated) performance against France, her hands likely to be full all night.
For all the matches they’ve played this month, the French backline has only been challenged so much with Pauline Peyraud-Magnin infrequently called into action, against Germany, Wendie Renard and Griedge Mbock/Aïssatou Tounkara will face a tougher examination.
Boasting a multi-pronged attack, I can see the overloads being on Germany’s side in this one, and if they can get the bodies up the pitch to flood the French box in time, they are certain to score goals.
With four in four so far, ALEX POPP is clearly enjoying her maiden Euros campaign, and I’d definitely be looking at her to make it five in five – and close in on the golden boot – as well as teammate, LEA SCHULLER getting on the scoresheet.
For France, this is looking like another game that Kadidiatou Diani will play a starring role, the wily winger expected to leave Felicitas Rauch with a long-lasting headache.
In terms of goals for Les Bleues, I can see DELPHINE CASCARINO finding the back of the net for France again, the Lyon woman unlucky not to strike against the Netherlands, her precision with the ball absolutely ridiculous.
