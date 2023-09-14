Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two for Saturday 16/09/23

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 2pts Aston Villa to beat Crystal Palace at 10/11 (General) 1.5pts Norwich to beat Stoke at 10/11 (General) 1pt Anthony Gordon to be carded in Newcastle vs Brentford at 3/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Aaron Ramsey to be carded in Cardiff vs Swansea at 5/1 (bet365) 1pt BTTS ‘No’ in Blackburn vs Middlesbrough at 29/20 (BetVictor, PariMatch) 1pt BTTS ‘No’ in Preston vs Plymouth at 23/20 (BetVictor, PariMatch) 1pt Colchester to beat Mansfield at 11/4 (Sky Bet, bet365) 1pt Crewe (draw no bet) to beat AFC Wimbledon at 12/5 (SpreadEx) CLICK HERE to add every selection to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 17/20 | Draw 11/4 | Away 3/1 Joe Townsend (@JoesterT) ASTON VILLA are serious flat-track bullies. Between losing 5-1 and 3-0 at Newcastle and Liverpool they scored 16 goals and conceded just once in beating Everton, Hibs (twice) and Burnley, and stretched their winning run at Villa Park to nine matches - they should make it 10 on Saturday. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa to win with Sky Bet Of Unai Emery's 30 league games in charge, six of their eight defeats have come against teams who finished in the Premier League's top five last season. It might seem harsh on Roy Hodgson given Patrick Vieira was in charge for most of this time, but Crystal Palace haven't beaten a team who finished in the top seven last term for more than a year. You have to go back to August 20, 2022 when Vieira's Palace won at home to Steven Gerrard's Villa.

Blackburn vs Middlesbrough Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 6/4 | Draw 13/5 | Away 13/8 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Misfiring Middlesbrough have been one of the shocks of the season, last term’s losing play-off semi-finalists sitting rock bottom of the Championship after five games with just three goals to their name. The departure of last season’s second-tier 28-goal top scorer Chuba Akpom to Ajax seems to have hit them hard, while they have also lost the goals of 2022-23 loanee Cameron Archer. For me, though, the most eye-catching Boro figure is their xGA of 0.92 per game – the division’s second lowest thus far. They have actually conceded 2.2 goals per game, 1.3 more per match than they deserved. That massive differential between the two figures suggests they are being beaten by ‘worldies’ and that bad luck should not hold over a longer spell. The yellow stars below indicate shots that found the net despite a low xG probability.

That solidly performing back-line combined with struggles in attack mean BTTS ‘NO' is surely well overpriced at 29/20 for the trip to Blackburn. The odds almost seem to have been struck with last season's free-scoring, free-flowing Boro in mind. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet Last season, games at Ewood Park averaged just two goals per game – the second lowest in the division – and these sides have scored just nine goals between them in 10 league matches combined this campaign.

Norwich City's xG shot map Championship 2023-24

NORWICH have started strongly on the pitch and on the spreadsheets, sitting fifth in the actual table and with the best expected goal difference (xGD) in the Sky Bet Championship. They are averaging more than 2.0 xG per game and, a madcap 4-4 draw at Southampton aside, are allowing just 0.6 xGA per game. Stoke sit 16th, which fairly reflects their mediocre start. Despite putting 10 goals past Rotherham in league and cup, they have scored just three across their other five matches, making the Canaries TO WIN an appealing price at 10/11. CLICK HERE to back Norwich to win with Sky Bet

Preston vs Plymouth Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 6/4 | Draw 13/5 | Away 13/8 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) It’s a surprise to see BTTS ‘Yes' the fairly considerable favourite over the odds-against BTTS ‘NO' in this game when you dig into the numbers. Shock Sky Bet Championship pacesetters Preston have conceded just three goals in five games and their xGA (expected goals against) is a jaw-droppingly low 0.60 per game. Defensively, they have been excellent thus far. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet Additionally, last season, games at Deepdale averaged 2.09 goals per match, the third lowest in the division, and Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites are only averaging 1.00 xGF (expected goals for) this term.

Preston have conceded very few clear-cut chances so far this season

Lowe’s former side Plymouth, Saturday’s visitors, are admittedly more expansive and we are gambling on this being a Preston kind of game, rather than a Pilgrims one. Having said that, the Devon side did grind out a goalless draw at Watford in one of their two away games since promotion and another tight affair would not surprise given their hosts’ nature.

Colchester boss Ben Garner (right)

Joe Townsend (@JoesterT) Sky Bet League Two high-fliers Mansfield have undoubtedly started superbly well, but I have had a nagging doubt about the negativity surrounding COLCHESTER all season. That negative reaction to the U’s and positivity surrounding the Stags presents an opportunity to get Ben Garner’s men on side at a cracking price of 11/4 TO WIN. CLICK HERE to back Colchester with Sky Bet Having taken over towards the end of last season, Garner appears to have started to turn things around with a 3-0 win at top-of-the-table Gillingham and 2-0 victory at home to Tranmere coming either side of 1-0 loss at Walsall. The result prior saw them concede twice in the final two minutes against promotion favourites MK Dons to turn a 2-1 lead in to a 3-2 defeat. They are improving. Enough to be worth backing.

Anthony Gordon's contests the decision to book him

Newcastle should win but there is no juice in their price. Into alternative markets it is then, and ANTHONY GORDON’s price TO BE CARDED is worth a revisit at 3/1 CLICK HERE to back Anthony Gordon to be carded with Sky Bet The winger has made a cynical start to the campaign picking up three bookings in four top flight appearances. This is nothing new though. Gordon has racked up 15 cards in 96 domestic appearances (cards per 90 of 0.26), picking up 12 bookings in his last 37 league starts.

Michael Duff is under growing pressure

The south Wales derby usually tends to be a feisty affair and given both sides have made poor starts to the Championship campaign, stakes are maybe even higher than normal on Saturday evening. Last season’s two meetings yielded 13 yellow cards and one red, the season before saw nine cautions across the two games and the campaign prior to that eight bookings and one sending-off. Another reason to expect cards is that the appointed match official, Sam Barrott, has shown 18 yellows and two reds in four games already this term but all the above means team card markets are prohibitively priced. There simply has to be value in picking out individuals therefore and, going with the theory that such a derby should mean more to local lads I’m plumping for AARON RAMSEY TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Ramsey to be shown a card with Sky Bet The 32-year-old is back with his boyhood and hometown club, and is among Cardiff’s leaders in the tackles (2.4 per game) and fouls (1.4 per game) statistics, as well as already collecting one booking.

Aaron Ramsey has been getting stuck into defensive and pressing duels for Cardiff