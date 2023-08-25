Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga for Sunday 27/08/23

Football betting tips: Sunday best bets 2pts Over 2.5 Goals in Burnley vs Aston Villa at 5/6 (General) 2pts Under 2.5 Goals in Villarreal vs Barcelona at 13/10 (BetVictor, Parimatch) 1pt Armand Lauriente to be shown a card in Napoli vs Sassuolo at 17/5 (Unibet, Bet UK) 0.5pt Wesley Hoedt 1+ header on target in Watford v Blackburn at 10/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Last season in 29 games for Watford and previous club Anderlecht, he recorded eight efforts on target, a very decent ratio for a centre-half. You can get 10/3 for a Hoedt shot on target of any kind but given his threat comes from set-pieces I’m drawn to triple that price for it to be with his head. What I like about this bet is that new Watford boss Ismael’s teams are high pressers, direct attackers and rack up a lot of set-pieces – in the Hornets’ opening two home games alone, they’ve won a whopping 20 corners. Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Blackburn (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 1730 BST (25/08/23)

Villarreal vs Barcelona Kick-off time: 16:30 BST

Home 12/5 | Draw 11/4 | Away 1/1 Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA) Late goals were required as Barcelona got their first win of the season against Cádiz, a much-needed 2-0 victory following the 0-0 draw with Getafe in their season opener. Xavi’s side do appear very stagnant going forward thus far, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal looking the most likely to create something last time out.

If little changes, the 13/10 available for UNDER 2.5 GOALS in their trip to Villarreal will be good value. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Sunday’s hosts have hardly pulled up trees themselves from an attacking perspective, recording just 0.96 xG against Real Betis before struggling to breach the Mallorca backline despite dominating play on the Balearic island. Villarreal will have much less possession when welcoming Barca, who have an excellent long-term defensive record entering this match-up. Therefore, the visitors’ troubles at the other end makes predicting a low-scoring game a comfortable choice. Score prediction: Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct 1215 BST (25/08/23)