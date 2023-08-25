Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga for Sunday 27/08/23

2pts Over 2.5 Goals in Burnley vs Aston Villa at 5/6 (General)
Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore)
Two teams who have made identical starts in the Sky Bet Championship – beginning with a win, then a draw and a defeat – meet at Vicarage Road on Sunday lunchtime.
It’s a tough one to call as a result but I’ve found a bet I like the look of in the player markets, namely WESLEY HOEDT TO HAVE 1+ HEADED SHOTS ON TARGET at a tempting 10/1.
The 6ft 2in Dutchman has already registered two efforts on target in his opening three games this term – including one header.
Last season in 29 games for Watford and previous club Anderlecht, he recorded eight efforts on target, a very decent ratio for a centre-half.
You can get 10/3 for a Hoedt shot on target of any kind but given his threat comes from set-pieces I’m drawn to triple that price for it to be with his head.
What I like about this bet is that new Watford boss Ismael’s teams are high pressers, direct attackers and rack up a lot of set-pieces – in the Hornets’ opening two home games alone, they’ve won a whopping 20 corners.
Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Blackburn (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct 1730 BST (25/08/23)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Last season, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side averaged 2.69 goals per game and this gluttony of goals has seeped into this campaign.
Three games in and there’s already been 15 goals in the Villans' matches. They beat Hibernian 5-0 in the Europa Conference League and thumped Everton 4-0, two results that came after a 5-1 loss at St James’ Park.
Emery’s unwillingness to alter his tactics in the latter match is part of the reason why his side will be the Premier League’s entertainers this campaign.
OVER 2.5 GOALS appeals at Turf Moor where Villa face the highest-ranked side to gain promotion to the top flight last season.
Score prediction: Burnley 2-4 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 40/1)
Odds correct at 1140 BST (25/08/23)
Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA)
Late goals were required as Barcelona got their first win of the season against Cádiz, a much-needed 2-0 victory following the 0-0 draw with Getafe in their season opener.
Xavi’s side do appear very stagnant going forward thus far, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal looking the most likely to create something last time out.
If little changes, the 13/10 available for UNDER 2.5 GOALS in their trip to Villarreal will be good value.
Sunday’s hosts have hardly pulled up trees themselves from an attacking perspective, recording just 0.96 xG against Real Betis before struggling to breach the Mallorca backline despite dominating play on the Balearic island.
Villarreal will have much less possession when welcoming Barca, who have an excellent long-term defensive record entering this match-up. Therefore, the visitors’ troubles at the other end makes predicting a low-scoring game a comfortable choice.
Score prediction: Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
Odds correct 1215 BST (25/08/23)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
A big price, a card-happy referee and an obliging player. It is the perfect storm to tout ARMAND LAURIENTE TO BE SHOWN A CARD on Sunday evening.
The French forward is yet to pick up a caution this campaign but committed two fouls in Sassuolo’s Coppa Italia victory over Cosenza.
He hit double figures for cards last campaign (10 yellow, one red), so, with a cards per 90 average of 0.45, it is easy to see why he is as short as 7/4 to receive a booking in Naples - but that price is, to our delight, much larger elsewhere.
Antonio Giua is the referee and he dished out an average of 5.54 cards per game in Serie A last season, the fourth highest average in the top flight.
All things considered, a Lauriente card looks pretty promising, especially considering he was booked the last time these sides met in Sassuolo and was sent off during his last trip to Napoli.
Score prediction: Napoli 4-3 Sassuolo (Sky Bet odds: 66/1)
Odds correct 1400 BST (25/08/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.