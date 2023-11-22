Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, Championship, League One & League Two for Saturday 25/11/23

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 1.5pts Chelsea to win (draw no bet) vs Newcastle at 19/20 (General) 1pt Over 2.5 Goals in Preston v Cardiff at 29/20 (General) 1pt Under 1.5 Goals in Stoke v Blackburn at 10/3 (bet365) 1pt Bolton to win to nil vs Exeter at 7/4 (General) 1pt Wigan to beat Leyton Orient at 16/5 (bet365) 0.5pts Both teams to score in both halves in Wrexham v Morecambe at 10/1 (General) More tips to follow... CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Newcastle vs Chelsea Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 8/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 13/8 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) Newcastle's absentees for this game are quite something. Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliott Anderson, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Lewis Hall, Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Fabian Schar and Matt Targett are all either confirmed out or highly unlikely to feature. So what will their starting XI look like? That's the big question. Either way, this Chelsea team have looked better of late, and unlike their opponents have no new injury issues since their draw with Manchester City. A settled team who are familiar with eachother and have put in a decent string of performances, they look to be in a good spot to get a positive result at St. James' Park.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have fared well against better teams this season, winning one and drawing three of their five games against teams currently in the top five. The fact that this game comes away from Stamford Bridge is a positive for the Blues too. They have won three of five on the road this season, compared to one win in seven as hosts, so backing CHELSEA TO WIN DRAW NO BET appeals in this one. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win (draw no bet) with Sky Bet

Stoke vs Blackburn Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 6/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 21/10 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Stoke have been the kings of monotony in the Championship this season, their games averaging just 2.13 goals per match, the second lowest figure in the division, ahead of only Bristol City. Four of their past seven games have finished either goalless or 1-0 either way - including three of their past four at home. Visitors Blackburn are not quite cut from the same cloth but have been involved in three 1-0s in their last eight - they can be kept tight by the right opposition and the Potters certainly fit that description.

The lack of dark stars and circles indicates how few 'big chances' Stoke have allowed at home

It's a calculated gamble on this unfolding as a 'Stoke kind of game' not a Blackburn one but at 10/3 with bet365 UNDER 1.5 GOALS is definitely worth it - that's a huge price given 44% of the Potters' matches this season have landed in that market. CLICK HERE to back Under 1.5 Goals with Sky Bet Stoke shutout free-scoring Leeds in a 1-0 win last month and keeping Rovers quiet will be an easier task than that. The Potters' eight games at the Bet365 Stadium have featured just 21 'Big Chances' - the fewest of any venue in the division - so BTTS 'No' (11/8 with BetVictor) is another goer here but we'll try the bigger price, more risk but far more reward.

Bolton vs Exeter Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 8/15 | Draw 3/1 | Away 19/4 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Sky Bet League One's most in-form side hosts the division's most out-of-form side - and if you're the kind of punter who likes 8/15 shots, well, there aren't many better out there than this. Exeter can hardly buy a goal - since a 2-1 win over Reading on August 26, they have scored just five goals in 11 league games.

Against top-10 teams this season, their results read 0-0, 0-1, 0-3, 0-1, 0-2 and 1-1. Oh, and they lost 2-0 to Wigan, who would be top half if not for a points deduction (more on them in a later tip). Hosts Bolton are absolutely flying. Seven straight wins in all competitions, 10 victories in 11 if you go back a bit further. CLICK HERE to back Bolton to win to nil with Sky Bet That includes five successive clean sheets so there is plenty of reason to back BOLTON TO WIN TO NIL at 7/4.

Leyton Orient vs Wigan Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 17/20 | Draw 13/5 | Away 14/5 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) I'm absolutely stunned by the general price of 3/1 being offered around an away win in this one. Leyton Orient are making a decent fist of things after promotion to Sky Bet League One, sitting relatively comfortably in mid-table, albeit only four points above the relegation zone. But they are winless in five in the league, including back-to-back home defeats, plus they played in midweek (losing) while Wigan have had a nice rest over the international break. Just as important is Orient's record against top-half teams this season - W0 D3 L6. Their good results have mostly come against sides below them and there's nothing wrong with that but the point remains that they struggle against the better teams. Wigan aren't top-half, you say? Well, no. But they are, really. Without their eight-point deduction for financial issues, the 18th-placed Latics would be ninth, a point off the play-offs. They're in fine form, claiming 13 points from the past 18 available, including a fantastic win over second-placed Oxford. You can get 19/20 on the double chance Wigan or draw which is huge value too but I can't resist the 16/5 on a WIGAN WIN. CLICK HERE to back Wigan to win with Sky Bet

Wrexham vs Morecambe Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | Away 17/4 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) As would befit the venue for a TV docu-series, the Racecourse Ground has been a hell of a source of entertainment since Ryan Reynolds and, er, that other bloke took over the Dragons' boardroom reins.

Last season's promotion from the National League featured plenty of goal-fests and the Welsh side have very much continued in that vein in the EFL. The home fans have been treated to 4-2 and 3-2 wins, plus 3-3 and 5-5 draws - all of this after a chastening 5-3 opening-day defeat at the hands of MK Dons. All five of those games have seen each team net in each half - so BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BOTH HALVES looks a very inviting price at 10/1 for the visit of Morecambe. CLICK HERE to back BTTS in both halves with Sky Bet True, we don't quite know how the Shrimps will respond after this week's departure of boss Derek Adams to Scottish Premiership side Ross County. But it's worth a play at the prices considering Morecambe's away games average 3.25 goals per match and they've been involved in two 3-2 scorelines in their past five league encounters. They're no shrinking violets.