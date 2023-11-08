Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League and Sky Bet EFL for Saturday 11/11/23

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 2pts Ross Barkley to have 2+ shots in Manchester United vs Luton at 15/8 (bet365) 1.5pts Colchester to beat Sutton at 21/20 (General) 1.5pts Barnsley or draw Double Chance in Derby vs Barnsley at 21/20 (General) 1pt Sam Byram to score anytime in Leeds vs Plymouth at 9/1 (General) 1pt Both Teams to Score 'No' in Tranmere vs Forest Green at 11/8 (General) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Against similarly ranked sides, opposition midfielders have racked up the shots against the Red Devils. Copenhagen’s engine room combined to have seven, as did Fulham’s. Gustavo Hamer (3) and Oliver Norwood (1) had four between them for Sheffield United and Aaron Ramsey and Josh Brownhill combined for three at Turf Moor.

Leeds vs Plymouth Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT

Home 2/9 | Draw 11/2 | Away 10/1 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) Leeds are a short price for success, with 2/9 available on Daniel Farke's men securing all three points on offer against Plymouth. It's hardly a surprise given that they put in a superb performance away at Leicester last time out, and the attacking strength of this unit is too good for this division. But rather than take the short prices on success, or indeed the near even money price on some of those forwards, I like the look of the 9/1 on SAM BYRAM TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Sam Byram to score anytime with Sky Bet A free signing in the summer, fitness is the only concern when it comes to Byram - performances certainly haven't been.

He's scored once this season but could easily have more based on his displays in both open play and from set-piece situations. The left-back has had at least one shot in six of his last eight outings. A brilliant header from a corner against the Foxes on Friday was well saved but allowed Georginio Rutter to tap in for the winner. Given that we're expecting Leeds to be on the front foot throughout, Byram should see some chances to strike.

Boss Paul Warne is under pressure at Derby, who are proving correct those (this writer included) who challenged their status as bookies' pre-season title favourites. Hey, they're not having a nightmare, sitting seventh in Sky Bet League One and firmly in the promotion picture but they're way off the pace when it comes to the automatic places. Their record against sides above them reads W1 D1 L3 and on Saturday they face the one top-six side they've not yet met in the shape of BARNSLEY who have W8 D3 L2 in all competitions since the start of September. The Tykes are fifth and unbeaten on their travels, thus look an inviting price at odds-against to continue that run simply by avoiding defeat at Pride Park via the DOUBLE CHANCE bet on an away win or draw. CLICK HERE to back Barnsley double chance with Sky Bet

Tranmere vs Forest Green Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT

Home 8/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 29/20 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Two of Sky Bet League Two's lowest-scoring sides meet at Prenton Park in what has already the whiff of a relegation six-pointer, even at this third-way stage of the season. Tranmere have failed to score in three of their past four league games while Forest Green might have struggled against the division's better sides but have kept three clean sheets in four meetings with fellow bottom-seven teams. This should be a tight affair with each side knowing defeat would increase the gap that is opening up between the bottom four - Grimsby, FGR, Tranmere and Sutton - and the rest. Considering the above, it's a surprise to see BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' at comfortably odds-against at 11/8 generally. It's the outsider against its 'yes' counterpart when the numbers suggest that should be the opposite way around. CLICK HERE to back BTTS 'No' with Sky Bet

Colchester vs Sutton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT

Home 19/20 | Draw 13/5 | Away 12/5 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) There is still an element of the unknown with COLCHESTER given that they are under the caretaker charge of Matty Etherington and Scott Marshall currently. Yet, what we've seen from them following their decision to sack Ben Garner has been positive, making their 21/20 general price TO BEAT SUTTON an interesting one. CLICK HERE to back Colchester to win with Sky Bet The U's have played four games since Garner left and secured victory in three of them - with wins over Accrington and Grimsby in the league alongside home success against Swindon last time out. In fact, the only loss was against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, a side that may be poor but are in the division above. In Sutton, they take on a team who have lost every league away game this season - five of the seven have been by at least two goals.