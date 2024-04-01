Sporting Life
Best bets - Bournemouth

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League 02/04/24

By Tom Carnduff
17:53 · MON April 01, 2024

Football betting tips: Premier League

1.5pts Bournemouth 7+ corners at evens (General)

1pt Joao Palhinha 1+ shots on target in Forest vs Fulham at 9/4 (bet365)

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

Fulham salvaged a draw away at Sheffield United on Saturday - a good point considering they nearly went 4-1 down had a goal not been disallowed.

Tuesday takes them on a trip to another struggling side in Nottingham Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have won just one of their last ten in the league and just goal difference keeps them out of the relegation zone.

I'm not a fan of getting involved in the 1X2 market here, but I will back the 9/4 available on JOAO PALHINHA 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET given recent performances.

The midfielder found the net last time out, and he's returned a total of nine shots across his last three.

Better known for his defensive efforts, Palhinha has contributed in attack too with four goals across the course of the campaign.

Forest have conceded 68 shots across their last five in the league - Fulham should see chances to strike.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth are a shade of odds-on for victory here and it's difficult to disagree given some of their home performances and results this season.

Wolves are the only side currently sat seventh or lower who have secured victory at the Vitality Stadium - the record is five wins, four draw and that defeat.

There is some uncertainty with the result though given Palace's form since changing manager to Oliver Glasner. Tottenham are the only side to win in his four games at the helm.

Instead, I'm happy to take the even money available on 7+ BOURNEMOUTH CORNERS.

The style of play under Andoni Iraola plays massively into this, as may the game state given it could be a close contest.

The Cherries took nine corners against Everton, 11 against Luton, ten against Sheffield United and 11 vs Leicester in the FA Cup across their most recent four games at home.

Odds correct at 1645 BST (01/04/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

