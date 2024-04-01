Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League 02/04/24

1.5pts Bournemouth 7+ corners at evens (General)
Fulham salvaged a draw away at Sheffield United on Saturday - a good point considering they nearly went 4-1 down had a goal not been disallowed.
Tuesday takes them on a trip to another struggling side in Nottingham Forest.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side have won just one of their last ten in the league and just goal difference keeps them out of the relegation zone.
I'm not a fan of getting involved in the 1X2 market here, but I will back the 9/4 available on JOAO PALHINHA 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET given recent performances.
The midfielder found the net last time out, and he's returned a total of nine shots across his last three.
Better known for his defensive efforts, Palhinha has contributed in attack too with four goals across the course of the campaign.
Forest have conceded 68 shots across their last five in the league - Fulham should see chances to strike.
Bournemouth are a shade of odds-on for victory here and it's difficult to disagree given some of their home performances and results this season.
Wolves are the only side currently sat seventh or lower who have secured victory at the Vitality Stadium - the record is five wins, four draw and that defeat.
There is some uncertainty with the result though given Palace's form since changing manager to Oliver Glasner. Tottenham are the only side to win in his four games at the helm.
Instead, I'm happy to take the even money available on 7+ BOURNEMOUTH CORNERS.
The style of play under Andoni Iraola plays massively into this, as may the game state given it could be a close contest.
The Cherries took nine corners against Everton, 11 against Luton, ten against Sheffield United and 11 vs Leicester in the FA Cup across their most recent four games at home.
Odds correct at 1645 BST (01/04/24)
