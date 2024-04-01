Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League 02/04/24

1pt Joao Palhinha 1+ shots on target in Forest vs Fulham at 9/4 (bet365)

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

Fulham salvaged a draw away at Sheffield United on Saturday - a good point considering they nearly went 4-1 down had a goal not been disallowed.

Tuesday takes them on a trip to another struggling side in Nottingham Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have won just one of their last ten in the league and just goal difference keeps them out of the relegation zone.

I'm not a fan of getting involved in the 1X2 market here, but I will back the 9/4 available on JOAO PALHINHA 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET given recent performances.

The midfielder found the net last time out, and he's returned a total of nine shots across his last three.

Better known for his defensive efforts, Palhinha has contributed in attack too with four goals across the course of the campaign.

Forest have conceded 68 shots across their last five in the league - Fulham should see chances to strike.