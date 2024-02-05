Football tips, predictions and best bets: FA Cup and Sky Bet League One for Tuesday 6/2/24

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets 2pts Peterborough to score 2+ goals vs Exeter at 17/20 (Betfair) 1pt Morgan Whittaker to score anytime in Plymouth vs Leeds at 13/5 (bet365) 0.5pts Morgan Whittaker to score 2+ goals in Plymouth vs Leeds at 18/1 (bet365, Sky Bet) 0.5pts Morgan Whittaker to score a hattrick in Plymouth vs Leeds at 125/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pts Emmanuel Dennis to score anytime in Southampton vs Watford at 7/2 (General) CLICK HERE to add every selection to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Plymouth vs Leeds Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: BBC One

Home 8/15 | Draw 7/2 | Away 9/2 Eight points clear of the relegation zone, Plymouth may prioritise an FA Cup run. MORGAN WHITTAKER has started each of their games in this competition and looks a cert to play this fourth round replay with Leeds. With rumoured interest from the Premier League for the Sky Bet Championship’s joint-top goalscorer, the Pilgrims’ best bit of January business was keeping hold of Whittaker. The frontman has 17 in all competitions, one coming in the third round, and has netted nine in his last nine appearances.

Southampton vs Watford Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 8/15 | Draw 7/2 | Away 9/2 Much to the joy of the Watford faithful, EMMANUEL DENNIS is back at Vicarage Road. In his last stint at the club, 'the menace' scored 10 goals and set up a further six in the Premier League. Since re-joining the Hornets in January, Dennis is yet to start a game but his cameos are becoming increasingly big, as is his impact. Against Cardiff at the weekend, the Nigerian international had three shots, one on target and generated an xG of 0.13. Given his pedigree, I think Dennis is worth a tout TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Emmanuel Dennis to score anytime with Sky Bet

The obvious caveat is Southampton’s form, a record 21-games unbeaten suggests Watford's chances of a win are slim but the good news is the FA Cup seems to be of little importance for Russell Martin. The Saints boss made 10 changes for the original clash with Watford. Having moved into pole position for the second automatic spot with the 2-0 win over Rotherham at the weekend I expect wholesale changes on Tuesday which gives the Hornets a chance of bloodying the hosts nose.

Exeter vs Peterborough Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 8/15 | Draw 7/2 | Away 9/2 PETERBOROUGH top Sky Bet League One’s charts for goals scored (56). They also lead the way for open play xG (45.84) by some distance, 12 clear of the second highest figure generated in the division.

Posh have at least two goals in 18 of their 29 league games which includes seven of their last eight games, the stalemate with Lincoln has been the only recent exception. At 17/20, backing them TO SCORE 2+ against Exeter appeals. CLICK HERE to back Peterborough 2+ goals with Sky Bet It is worth noting the hosts home games are usually low scoring affairs, there has only been 20 goals scored in the 15 games at St James Park this term. The Grecians concede over two goals a game though and should be up against it as they welcome the division's serial entertainers.