Football tips, predictions and best bets: FA Cup and Sky Bet League One and Two on Saturday 06/01/24

Millwall vs Leicester Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 16/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 5/6 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) Why are LEICESTER so big TO WIN this game? We can back them at 17/20 to win at Millwall and that looks huge. CLICK HERE to back Leicester to win with Sky Bet The Foxes are sauntering to the Sky Bet Championship title, so can look to compete on both fronts and make a deep run in the FA Cup. The 2021 champions have fond memories of this competition, and have demolished the second tier this term, winning 21 of 26 matches and 10 of 13 on the road.

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca

A trip to Millwall looks tricky on paper, especially as they appear to be finding some form after a five game unbeaten run including three straight wins, but a game against Enzo Maresca's side is a huge step up in quality given their last five opponents currently sit 11th or below in the Championship. Put simply, Leicester should be a lot shorter for this game, and should be backed to win. After all, they went off at 1/2 away at both Cardiff and Birmingham recently.

Watford vs Chesterfield Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | Away 19/4 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) CHESTERFIELD sit top of the National League, seven points clear with two games in hand. Paul Cook’s side appear to have adopted the mantra of the division's entertainers. 61 goals scored is the most in the division but the Spireites are also shipping more than a goal per game.

They scored three times in six minutes to edge a five goal thriller with Solihull Moors in their last outing, immediate revenge for the side that beat them on Boxing Day, but five goal thrillers are a regular occurrence when the Derbyshire outfit are involved. Almost 40% of their 28 fixtures this campaign have met this threshold, the anomaly to this trend would be the pair of 1-0 results they have seen in the FA Cup on route to the third round. Cook’s side beat Sky Bet League One sides Portsmouth and Leyton Orient by a single goal margin on route to this clash with Watford but Chesterfield may be forced into a shootout against Championship opposition, especially with them playing away from home. Eight of their 13 games on the road have seen both teams find the net and five of Chesterfield’s nine away wins have seen BOTH TEAMS SCORE. At tasty odds, it may be the way in here. CLICK HERE to back Chesterfield to win and both teams to score with Sky Bet With a stranglehold on proceedings domestically, Cook has not shied away from a cup run. Only four points off the play offs, Valerien Ismael may look at this competition as a burden he could do without. Odds correct at 1415 GMT (04/01/24)

Swindon vs Colchester Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 21/20 | Draw 9/4 | Away 21/10 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) Some Sky Bet League Two action to get involved with, and I like the price on COLCHESTER getting a new manager bounce following the Cowley's arrival. CLICK HERE to back Colchester to win with Sky Bet I was interested in this bet anyway before the appointment was announced, but that move has given me further confidence in their ability to secure three points. It largely comes down to the expected first week of the transfer window for Swindon and their prolific loanees being recalled by their parent clubs. Jake Young has gone back to Bradford, Dan Kemp has returned to MK Dons. That's a significant number of goals gone in the space of a few days. They'd both scored 16 each in all competitions and occupy spots in the top-four of the division's top scorers charts. Even with their efforts, Swindon only sit 17th in the table. Kemp and Young accounted for 64% of the club's league goals this season - we'll take the visitors in a game that won't be a classic. Odds correct at 1020 GMT (05/01/24)

Chelsea vs Preston Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: BBC Red Button

Home 1/7 | Draw 13/2 | Away 16/1 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) Chelsea look to be getting on a roll. Mauricio Pochettino's side have won three of their last four league games, and edged out Newcastle on penalties to make it to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. That latter game highlights that the Blues are potentially taking cup competitions seriously this year, and why wouldn't they when they have a deep squad, no European football and a huge points gap of 11 to the top five in the league.

Silverware could save their season, so expected a reasonably strong starting XI from the Blues against a Preston team floundering. PNE started the season well, but have fallen to 14th in the Sky Bet Championship after losing seven of their last 10. Across those matches, Ryan Lowe's side have scored just eight times and conceded 20, drawing blanks in five of those matches, so against a stronger opponent, another attacking struggle can be expected. After all, this is a team who rank as the third worst attacking side in the second tier according to expected goals for (xGF), averaging just 0.83 per game this season, so backing CHELSEA WIN TO NIL appeals at even money. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win to nil with Sky Bet Yes, the Blues have struggled to keep clean sheets of late, but against a struggling lower division side, they can register a shut out in a win.