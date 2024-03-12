Football tips, predictions and best bets: Europa League and Europa Conference League for Thursday 14/03/24

West Ham vs Freiburg (agg: 0-1) Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 7/10 | Draw 14/5 | Away 15/4 Jake Osgathorpe West Ham trail as they welcome Freiburg to the London Stadium for the second time this season, these two sides having faced eachother in the Europa League group stage as well. That previous hosting of the Germans saw the Hammers run out 2-0 winners as the pair battled for top spot in the group, and the same result would be more than welcomed by David Moyes and the West Ham faithful.

It won't be as easy as the 7/10 for a home win suggests, with Freiburg on a good run of form and the Hammers out of sorts defensively, but we know that the hosts will be in all-out-attack mode here, which is why MOHAMMED KUDUS 3+ TOTAL SHOTS piques the interest. CLICK HERE to back Mohammed Kudus 3+ total shots with Sky Bet The Ghanaian has been trigger happy all season, but especially since he returned from AFCON. In his last seven games, Kudus has averaged 3.4 shots per game, covering the 3+ line in five of those matches. Freiburg will likely sit deep given they have a lead to protect, and Kudus doesn't need too many invitations to shoot, so at 5/6 his price appeals to continue his shoot-on-sight form. The same bet is 1/2 in places.

Brighton vs Roma (agg: 0-4) Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 4

Home 3/4 | Draw 16/5 | Away 3/1 Jake Osgathorpe Do Brighton have any chance of progressing here? They are 4-0 down to a good Roma team meaning Roberto De Zerbi's side have not one, but two mountains to climb. They have the gung-ho, all-out-attack style and DNA to give this a good go, but the history books are against them. Barcelona managed it against PSG - the famous 'La Remontada' - winning the home leg 6-1 in dramatic fashion. More recently, Sheffield Wednesday managed it in Sky Bet League One last season against Peterborough, winning the home leg 5-1 and going through on penalties.

It is possible, but it is very rare a team overturns such a deficit. The Seagulls are a stingy 18/1 to pull it off, but personally I'd want 50/1 given the circumstances - Brighton's injury issues and Roma's impressive form. The Seagulls have to throw the kitchen sink from the off, and that should present opportunities and space on the counter attack for the Italians, and that should suit one player in particular - ROMELU LUKAKU.