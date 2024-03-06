Sporting Life
Thursday best bets Roberto De Zerbi

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Europa League 07/03/24

By Joe Townsend
19:32 · WED March 06, 2024

Football betting tips: Europa League

2pts Under 2.5 goals in Roma vs Brighton at 11/10 (Betfair)

1pt Evan N'Dicka to be shown a card in Roma vs Brighton at 4/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)

1.5pts Rangers +1 Asian Handicap vs Benfica at 23/25 (bet365)

0.5pt Rangers to beat Benfica at 5/1 (Unibet)

Roma vs Brighton

Brighton have had some wonderful ties during their debut European campaign and a last-16 trip to Rome provides yet another.

Since exorcising their nerves via a 3-2 home defeat by AEK Athens and by going 2-0 down early in Marseille, Albion have been imperious.

After the 20th minute of matchday two, they didn't concede a single goal in the group stage, scoring eight.

Having fought back to draw in France they secured a pair of 2-0 wins over Ajax, a 1-0 triumph in Greece and victory over Marseille by the same scoreline to top Group B.

Jose Mourinho Europa League final

Roma's league form has picked up markedly (W6 L1) since Jose Mourinho was sacked and replaced by Daniele De Rossi in mid-January, with their only defeat coming against runaway Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

However, having finished as runners-up in their own Europa League group they were forced to play in the last 32, where they required penalties to see off Feyenoord after two 1-1 draws.

Brighton's reputation for swashbuckling, erratic football under Roberto De Zerbi has not been the reality in Europe, with UNDER 2.5 GOALS paying out in their last four group games.

Both teams to score 'no' also clicked in those four contests, and tempts at 13/10, but with Roma's past five Europa League games having gone unders too, the odds-against available for that selection appeals, especially given the potentially cagey nature of a first-leg tie.

EVAN N'DICKA

Elsewhere, no player has been shown more yellow cards in this season's competition than Roma defender EVAN N'DICKA.

His four yellows in six matches is quite the achievement, and we should back him TO BE SHOWN A CARD given the 4/1 quotes.

Roma are the worst offenders in Serie A this season when it comes to bookings, with their total of 67 averaging out at 2.5 per game.

Pascal Gross
  • Brighton to win
  • Both teams to score 'no'
  • Under 2.5 goals
  • Pascal Gross to score or assist
  • Evan N'Dicka to be carded

Brighton remain without Joao Pedro, the competition's top scorer, which means penalty duties go to the ever reliable PASCAL GROSS. Pedro has already scored from the spot four times in Europe, while Gross has five goals to his name this season, including one penalty.

Benfica vs Rangers

Rangers boss Philippe Clement

Philippe Clement has had some impact since becoming Rangers manager, winning 24 of 29 matches and losing just twice. For that reason, we shouldn't read too much into their shock loss at home to Motherwell on Saturday.

The former Monaco head coach inherited a team that had just lost to Greek minnows Aris Limassol in their second Europa League group game yet still managed to steer them into the last 16 as group winners.

A draw at Sparta Prague and victory away to Real Betis proved decisive, and will give the Light Blues plenty of confidence in Lisbon.

Rangers were generally priced at 3/1 to beat Betis - currently sixth in La Liga - in Seville, which makes the 5/1 about them to do the same in Lisbon look overpriced, especially given the impressive form they have displayed under Clement in the subsequent three months.

However, only victory would do on that night - far from the case in the opening match of a two-legged last-16 tie.

I'm happy to take RANGERS WIN to small stakes while also having RANGERS +1 on the ASIAN HANDICAP at a smidgen shorter than even money, a bet that will pay out should the match end in a draw or away win, with our stake returned if Benfica win by a one-goal margin.

Benfica's Rafa Silva has been consistent and prolific.
Benfica's Rafa Silva has 12 goals and 11 assists in Portugal's top flight this season

Benfica scraped past Toulouse in the round of 32, winning 2-1 at home courtesy of Angel Di Maria's 98th-minute penalty before surviving a late onslaught to secure a goalless draw in the south of France to qualify.

They may be second in Portugal's top flight, but Benfica also come in to this fixture having been thrashed 5-0 by Porto on Sunday, a match in which they played the final half hour with 10 men.

It was a second loss in succession following defeat by bitter rivals Sporting in the Portuguese Cup three days prior. Rangers could hardly be facing them at a better time.

Odds correct at 1600 GMT (06/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

