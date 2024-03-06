Football tips, predictions and best bets: Europa League 07/03/24

Roma vs Brighton Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 21/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 9/4 Brighton have had some wonderful ties during their debut European campaign and a last-16 trip to Rome provides yet another. Since exorcising their nerves via a 3-2 home defeat by AEK Athens and by going 2-0 down early in Marseille, Albion have been imperious. After the 20th minute of matchday two, they didn't concede a single goal in the group stage, scoring eight. Having fought back to draw in France they secured a pair of 2-0 wins over Ajax, a 1-0 triumph in Greece and victory over Marseille by the same scoreline to top Group B.

Roma's league form has picked up markedly (W6 L1) since Jose Mourinho was sacked and replaced by Daniele De Rossi in mid-January, with their only defeat coming against runaway Serie A leaders Inter Milan. However, having finished as runners-up in their own Europa League group they were forced to play in the last 32, where they required penalties to see off Feyenoord after two 1-1 draws. Brighton's reputation for swashbuckling, erratic football under Roberto De Zerbi has not been the reality in Europe, with UNDER 2.5 GOALS paying out in their last four group games. CLICK HERE to back under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet Both teams to score 'no' also clicked in those four contests, and tempts at 13/10, but with Roma's past five Europa League games having gone unders too, the odds-against available for that selection appeals, especially given the potentially cagey nature of a first-leg tie.

Elsewhere, no player has been shown more yellow cards in this season's competition than Roma defender EVAN N'DICKA. His four yellows in six matches is quite the achievement, and we should back him TO BE SHOWN A CARD given the 4/1 quotes. CLICK HERE to back Evan N'Dicka to be shown a card with Sky Bet Roma are the worst offenders in Serie A this season when it comes to bookings, with their total of 67 averaging out at 2.5 per game.

Brighton to win

Both teams to score 'no'

Under 2.5 goals

Pascal Gross to score or assist

Evan N'Dicka to be carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Brighton remain without Joao Pedro, the competition's top scorer, which means penalty duties go to the ever reliable PASCAL GROSS. Pedro has already scored from the spot four times in Europe, while Gross has five goals to his name this season, including one penalty.

Benfica vs Rangers Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 8/15 | Draw 3/1 | Away 9/2

Philippe Clement has had some impact since becoming Rangers manager, winning 24 of 29 matches and losing just twice. For that reason, we shouldn't read too much into their shock loss at home to Motherwell on Saturday. The former Monaco head coach inherited a team that had just lost to Greek minnows Aris Limassol in their second Europa League group game yet still managed to steer them into the last 16 as group winners. A draw at Sparta Prague and victory away to Real Betis proved decisive, and will give the Light Blues plenty of confidence in Lisbon. Rangers were generally priced at 3/1 to beat Betis - currently sixth in La Liga - in Seville, which makes the 5/1 about them to do the same in Lisbon look overpriced, especially given the impressive form they have displayed under Clement in the subsequent three months. However, only victory would do on that night - far from the case in the opening match of a two-legged last-16 tie. I'm happy to take RANGERS WIN to small stakes while also having RANGERS +1 on the ASIAN HANDICAP at a smidgen shorter than even money, a bet that will pay out should the match end in a draw or away win, with our stake returned if Benfica win by a one-goal margin. CLICK HERE to back Rangers to win with Sky Bet

Benfica's Rafa Silva has 12 goals and 11 assists in Portugal's top flight this season