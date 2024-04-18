Football tips, predictions and best bets: EFL Championship, League One, League Two 20/04/24

Doncaster vs Barrow Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 11/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 9/4 The Sky Bet EFL's in-form team DONCASTER go in search of a ninth straight win when they entertain sixth-placed Barrow in Saturday in what is without doubt their biggest game of the season. Victory won't guarantee Rovers end the day in the top six, but at most they will be just a point off the top seven - unthinkable just a few short weeks ago. CLICK HERE to back Doncaster to win with Sky Bet During their winning streak Grant McCann's men have conceded just two goals, they've won 10 of 13 games and are undefeated since New Year's Day. Barrow have taken just one point from their last four fixtures, and away from home have been diabolical, last winning on the road in December.

Colby Bishop celebrates for Portsmouth

It's a funny time of the campaign when some sides have already done absolutely everything they have set out to, yet still have a couple of matches to play. PORTSMOUTH and STOCKPORT are two such teams having respectively clinched the Sky Bet League One and League Two titles. This weekend, Pompey welcome an underrated WIGAN team to Fratton Park, a side who haven't had much to play for for months thanks to their pre-season points deduction, but continue to pick up points. The Latics have lost only once in their past six fixtures, winning at Lincoln last time out to damage the Imps' play-off aspirations. CLICK HERE to back Wigan to win with Sky Bet With Pompey unlikely to be at their best after a dramatic victory over Barnsley on Tuesday ensured they will go up as champions, the 4/1 about a WIGAN win looks worth chancing.

Stockport vs Accrington Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 3/10 | Draw 17/4 | Away 15/2 The argument for ACCRINGTON at Stockport is similar to Wigan at Pompey. The visitors' 8/1 price fairly reflects the decreased likelihood of an upset through a combination of their poor form and the Hatters having had an extra three days to bask in the glory of their title win. Taking the DOUBLE CHANCE feels more sensible in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back Accrington-Draw with Sky Bet Accrington had little to play for on Tuesday against a Mansfield team looking for a win to clinch promotion, but still managed to push them close in a 2-1 defeat. Backing them to avoid defeat at 5/2 appeals in these circumstances.

Rotherham vs Birmingham Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 5/1 | Draw 3/1 | Away 11/20 In case you missed it, nine years on from securing back-to-back promotions, securing Championship safety and then leaving for Leeds United, Steve Evans is back at Rotherham.

📽️ | Not that we need one...



... but seems like a good excuse to share this classic clip again 😍



What's your favourite Steve Evans memory? 🤔 #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/TCxRHBA1ZL — Rotherham United (@RotherhamUnited) April 17, 2024

In between times, one of the most marmite characters in EFL history has continued to implement his bombastic, direct style - largely successfully too. You only have to read or listen to the reaction of Rotherham supporters to realise just how happy they are to have Evans back as manager. The timing is certainly a little odd, with the Scotsman leaving Stevenage to oversee the final three games of a team already relegated, but what is beyond question is how much Evans will have the players revved up for Saturday. He could hardly have wished for a better opening home game either, with fourth-bottom Birmingham visiting the New York, a side who have lost seven of their last eight away games, drawing the other. Despite their horrendous campaign, ROTHERHAM have only lost one of their last three at home, so Evans appointment aside, don't exactly come into this fixture with zero optimism either. CLICK HERE to back Rotherham to win with Sky Bet It makes the 5/1 for a home win particularly inviting.