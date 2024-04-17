EFL ups and downs: Portsmouth and Stockport win titles

John Mousinho hailed Portsmouth’s “remarkable achievement” after the come-from-behind 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park secured the League One title and promotion to the Championship.
Pompey looked to be missing their opportunity in front of their own fans when, needing one point to return to the second tier after a 12-year absence, they were 2-1 behind after Devante Cole and John McAtee struck either side of Kusini Yengi’s equaliser.
But the hosts hit back in the final seven minutes with Colby Bishop scoring from the penalty spot and Conor Shaughnessy heading home the winner.
Stockport manager Dave Challinor described his side’s victory over Notts County as “special” after winning the League Two title.
Paddy Madden’s first-half hat-trick set up a 5-2 success, Antoni Sarcevic and Ethan Pye also on target as the hosts briefly threatened a comeback through Macaulay Langstaff and Dan Crowley.
It is the first time the Hatters have won a Football League division title since the 1966-67 season but Challinor was quick to praise those around him, despite being a main part of the club’s recent success.
Mansfield were also promoted, with Forest Green relegated.
Sky Bet Championship
Sky Bet League One
Sky Bet League Two
Vanarama National League
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.