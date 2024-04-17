Sporting Life
John Mousinho

EFL ups and downs: Portsmouth and Stockport win titles

By Sporting Life
08:54 · WED April 17, 2024

John Mousinho hailed Portsmouth’s “remarkable achievement” after the come-from-behind 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park secured the League One title and promotion to the Championship.

Pompey looked to be missing their opportunity in front of their own fans when, needing one point to return to the second tier after a 12-year absence, they were 2-1 behind after Devante Cole and John McAtee struck either side of Kusini Yengi’s equaliser.

But the hosts hit back in the final seven minutes with Colby Bishop scoring from the penalty spot and Conor Shaughnessy heading home the winner.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor described his side’s victory over Notts County as “special” after winning the League Two title.

Paddy Madden’s first-half hat-trick set up a 5-2 success, Antoni Sarcevic and Ethan Pye also on target as the hosts briefly threatened a comeback through Macaulay Langstaff and Dan Crowley.

It is the first time the Hatters have won a Football League division title since the 1966-67 season but Challinor was quick to praise those around him, despite being a main part of the club’s recent success.

Mansfield were also promoted, with Forest Green relegated.

Sky Bet Championship

  • Relegated: Rotherham

Sky Bet League One

  • Champions: Portsmouth
  • Relegated: Carlisle

Sky Bet League Two

  • Champions: Stockport
  • Promoted: Mansfield, Wrexham
  • Relegated: Forest Green

Vanarama National League

  • Champions: Chesterfield
  • Relegated: Oxford City, Dorking, Kidderminster

