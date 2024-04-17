Rotherham appoint Steve Evans after Leam Richardson sacked

Rotherham have appointed Steve Evans, who has left Stevenage, as manager for the second time after sacking Leam Richardson only five months into his tenure.

Evans led the Millers to back-to-back promotions up to the Sky Bet Championship between 2012 and 2015 before then securing safety in the second tier. He won promotion with Stevenage last season, the sixth of his managerial career, and for most of this term they have been been strong candidates to finish in the League One play-offs, until results in recent days made it virtually a mathematical impossibility.