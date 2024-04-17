Rotherham appoint Steve Evans after Leam Richardson sacked

Rotherham have appointed Steve Evans, who has left Stevenage, as manager for the second time after sacking Leam Richardson only five months into his tenure.
Evans led the Millers to back-to-back promotions up to the Sky Bet Championship between 2012 and 2015 before then securing safety in the second tier.
He won promotion with Stevenage last season, the sixth of his managerial career, and for most of this term they have been been strong candidates to finish in the League One play-offs, until results in recent days made it virtually a mathematical impossibility.
Former Wigan boss Richardson took over from Matt Taylor in December but endured a miserable time at the New York Stadium, losing 18 of his 24 games in charge and overseeing relegation to Sky Bet League One.
"Leam's departure was not something we took lightly, but following extensive conversations at board level, it was unanimously agreed that a change of direction was needed to give us the best possible chance of bouncing back to the Championship at the first time of asking," said chairman Tony Stewart.
"In Steve and Paul, we have two individuals that understand the Rotherham United 'DNA' and know what it takes to build a successful team. They have a proven track record of success at a plethora of clubs, including our own."
