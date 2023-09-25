Football tips, predictions and best bets: Carabao Cup round three

Bradford City vs Middlesbrough Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Home 18/5 | Draw 14/5 | Away 4/6 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finalists Middlesbrough have made a surprisingly poor start to the season but will hope Saturday’s win over Southampton kickstarts an upturn. The win lifted them off the foot of the table ahead of their visit to a Bradford side who also reached their division’s play-off semis last season and haven’t made an ideal start to this term either, albeit they sit mid-table in Sky Bet League Two. Boro's away games tend to equal goals. Their matches on the road in the league are averaging 3.50 goals per game this season while they’ve enjoyed 3-2 and 3-1 away wins in this competition so far.

Michael Carrick will be hoping to continue Middlesbrough's momentum this season

On both of those occasions, Michael Carrick’s side have had to erase a deficit to triumph – as they did at the weekend against Saints – and I’ll have a small stake on a repeat here with MIDDLESBROUGH TO WIN FROM BEHIND at 17/2. CLICK HERE to back Middlesbrough to win from behind with Sky Bet Carrick has played half-strength teams in previous rounds but brought on the cavalry when needed and I see him doing the same here – 22nd in the league, he won’t want an upset at a fourth-tier side to pile more pressure on.

Exeter City vs Luton Town Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Home 18/5 | Draw 14/5 | Away 4/6 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) A couple of weeks ago, I’d have been leaning towards an upset here but Sky Bet League One side Exeter have lost three of their past four, including a confidence-sapper 9-0 at home to Reading in the EFL Trophy. However, there’s zero value in backing visitors Luton either at odds-on given their bruising start to life in the Premier League and the likelihood they could make wholesale changes here ahead of a key trip to Everton at the weekend. I’d expect one of those changes to involve CAULEY WOODROW coming back into the team - he played and scored in the previous round - and this is the sort of game the 6ft striker should thrive in.

Woodrow scored 16 goals in 31 games in his sole season in League One with Barnsley and hit double figures in the Championship in each of the subsequent two campaigns. At those levels, he's a constant threat. He’s been a bit-part player since joining Luton but netted in round two against Gillingham and, if he’s on the teamsheet, I’d expect him to do the same and SCORE ANYTIME against an Exeter defence that has shipped 12 goals in a week. CLICK HERE to back Woodrow to score anytime with Sky Bet

WEDNESDAY

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup best bets 2pts Jhon Duran to score anytime in Aston Villa vs Everton at 5/2 (bet365) 2pts Brighton to beat Chelsea at 2/1 (bet365, 10bet) 2pts Darwin Nunez to score anytime in Liverpool vs Leicester at 13/10 (General) 0.5pts Darwin Nunez to score two or more goals in Liverpool vs Leicester at 7/1 (General) CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Chelsea’s defeat on Sunday made it three games without a win for the Blues, during which time they have not found the net. It has not been for a lack of creativity though - over that four and a half hours of football, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have racked up an xG of 5.48. But I do not think their fortunes will change on Wednesday as BRIGHTON have their number. The visitors thrive against teams that go toe-to-toe against them. The Seagulls' two defeats this campaign have come against West Ham and AEK Athens, who both deployed low blocks. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have picked off every other side, scoring three or more goals in each game. Backing the visitors TO WIN is the play here. CLICK HERE to back Brighton to win with Sky Bet

Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates