Football tips, predictions and best bets: Carabao Cup round one

2pts Middlesbrough to beat Huddersfield at 23/20 (General)
1pt James McClean card in Wrexham v Wigan at 11/4 (bet365)
0.5pts Jack Shepherd to score anytime in Barnsley v Tranmere at 16/1 (Sky Bet)
With the return of English domestic action comes the Carabao Cup.
It is not quiet as eagerly anticipated but the uncertainty surrounding team news does provide some scope for value.
The opportunity to utilise the squad proves to be irresistible for most managers and this throws up some surprise results and goalscorers, two markets I’ll be looking to exploit here.
Neil Warnock’s never been one for the cups and it does not look like he has changed his stance as he closes in on his 75th birthday.
Following Huddersfield's defeat at Pymouth on Saturday Warnock said his side simply haven't got the depth to compete in this competition, so we can expect wholesale changes with MIDDLESBROUGH price TO WIN appealing greatly.
It is worth noting Boro were knocked out in the first round by Sky Bet League One side Barnsley last term, though that was under Chris Wilder.
Following their own opening day defeat by Millwall you would imagine Michael Carrick will be keen to notch up a first victory of the campaign.
With a much larger squad, his team should brush the Terriers aside.
Score prediction: Huddersfield 0-3 Middlesbrough (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)
Odds correct 1700 BST (07/08/23)
In his post-match interview at the weekend Neil Collins hinted at some rotation with the new supremo keen to have a look at those on the periphery of his squad.
JACK SHEPHERD impressed from the bench at Oakwell in his side's 7-0 win over Port Vale and with captain Liam Kitching nursing an illness, the young defender may make his full debut.
His price to SCORE ANYTIME is worth a tout at 16/1.
Kitching was amongst the goals on Saturday but surprisingly, it did not come from a set-piece.
The central defender made a marauding run during a spell of possession, leaving his post in the backline. His run was picked out by Herbie Kane and THE Reds skipper thrashed the ball home.
Interestingly, this was not a rash move but a choreographed play masterminded by Collins, something you should expect to see more off.
Score prediction: Barnsley 3-0 Tranmere (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
Odds correct 1705 BST (07/08/23)
Sam Allison has the whistle for this one, a man who looks to be taking the new rules very seriously - dished out seven yellow cards at Fratton Park on Saturday.
JAMES MCCLEAN is the fancy TO BE SHOWN A CARD.
His tally of 94 cards over the course of his career, a cards per 90 average of 0.29, does make the 11/4 about a booking marginal value and that is without considering the narrative around this selection.
McClean recently jumped ship. He moved from Wigan to Wrexham, a step down a level.
The only caveat to this is a bit of a major one, McClean may not start. Sorry.
Score prediction: Wrexham 0-2 Wigan (Sky Bet odds: 20/1)
Odds correct 1655 BST (07/08/23)
