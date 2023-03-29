After a clean sweep of EFL best bet winners at 11/10, 7/5 and 39/20 last weekend, Michael Beardmore provides his top tips for your Saturday accas, including a Nap.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: -2.2pts profit | -3% return on investment

PETERBOROUGH have hit some form in recent weeks, winning six of their past nine including a pair of 5-2 wallopings and a couple of 3-0s to boot. A Sky Bet League One play-off spot is within their grasp. Thus, 10/11 looks far too big on Posh at home to an Oxford side winless in 11 games, losing nine. They earned a point at Morecambe in Liam Manning’s first game in charge but this is a much tougher assignment for a team down on its luck. PETERBOROUGH TO BEAT OXFORD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

The Sky Bet Championship’s worst away record belongs to Reading, a dismal 14 defeats in 19 games on the road, including the last seven on the spin. BRISTOL CITY have been poor away recently too but it’s a different kettle of fish at Ashton Gate, winning four and drawing two of their past six. BRISTOL CITY TO BEAT READING: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

MIDDLESBROUGH have not dropped a point against a side in the Championship’s bottom 10 since Michael Carrick took charge in November, winning all nine such matches by an aggregate 30-6. Hosts Huddersfield have improved under Neil Warnock but were still pumped 4-0 by both Burnley and Coventry in recent weeks. With Boro in such irresistible form – 12 victories in 15 – an away win must be backed. MIDDLESBROUGH TO BEAT HUDDERSFIELD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Gareth Ainsworth’s five games in charge of QUEENS PARK RANGERS have featured two 3-1 losses and a 6-1 hiding at Blackpool, while 10 of their past 14 matches either side of his appointment have seen both teams find the net. Backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks sensible when they visit WIGAN, who simply have to win, eight points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table but with the division’s highest BTTS ratio of 63%. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN WIGAN v QPR: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

If you need a home banker for the foundation of your coupon, PORTSMOUTH look a good bet. Pompey have won five of their past eight in League One and host bottom side Forest Green. Rovers did pull a result out of absolutely nowhere last time out to beat leaders Sheffield Wednesday but had lost 14 of 17 prior to that and lightning is unlikely to strike twice. PORTSMOUTH TO BEAT FOREST GREEN: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Like the aforementioned Wigan, HARTLEPOOL are battling relegation but still boast Sky Bet League Two’s highest BTTS rate of 63% this season and have recorded seven score draws in their last nine. Desperate for points to stay up but with a terrible defence, they’re becoming an automatic BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE selection, especially given visitors SWINDON’s last away game finished 4-4. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN HARTLEPOOL v SWINDON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct 1345 BST (29/03/23)