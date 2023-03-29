After a clean sweep of EFL best bet winners at 11/10, 7/5 and 39/20 last weekend, Michael Beardmore provides his top tips for your Saturday accas, including a Nap.
1.5pts Peterborough to beat Oxford at 10/11 (General)
PETERBOROUGH have hit some form in recent weeks, winning six of their past nine including a pair of 5-2 wallopings and a couple of 3-0s to boot. A Sky Bet League One play-off spot is within their grasp.
Thus, 10/11 looks far too big on Posh at home to an Oxford side winless in 11 games, losing nine. They earned a point at Morecambe in Liam Manning’s first game in charge but this is a much tougher assignment for a team down on its luck.
One of the most eye-catching Premier League stats you’ll see is leaders ARSENAL’s home BTTS ratio – a whopping 79%. The Gunners keep winning but only have three clean sheets in their past 13 overall.
So even money on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is an inviting acca addition as LEEDS visit Emirates Stadium on the back of a 2-2 draw with Brighton and a thrilling 4-2 win at Wolves. Their fine away expected goals for (xGF) of 1.37 bodes well too.
The Sky Bet Championship’s worst away record belongs to Reading, a dismal 14 defeats in 19 games on the road, including the last seven on the spin. BRISTOL CITY have been poor away recently too but it’s a different kettle of fish at Ashton Gate, winning four and drawing two of their past six.
MIDDLESBROUGH have not dropped a point against a side in the Championship’s bottom 10 since Michael Carrick took charge in November, winning all nine such matches by an aggregate 30-6.
Hosts Huddersfield have improved under Neil Warnock but were still pumped 4-0 by both Burnley and Coventry in recent weeks. With Boro in such irresistible form – 12 victories in 15 – an away win must be backed.
Gareth Ainsworth’s five games in charge of QUEENS PARK RANGERS have featured two 3-1 losses and a 6-1 hiding at Blackpool, while 10 of their past 14 matches either side of his appointment have seen both teams find the net.
Backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks sensible when they visit WIGAN, who simply have to win, eight points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table but with the division’s highest BTTS ratio of 63%.
If you need a home banker for the foundation of your coupon, PORTSMOUTH look a good bet. Pompey have won five of their past eight in League One and host bottom side Forest Green.
Rovers did pull a result out of absolutely nowhere last time out to beat leaders Sheffield Wednesday but had lost 14 of 17 prior to that and lightning is unlikely to strike twice.
Like the aforementioned Wigan, HARTLEPOOL are battling relegation but still boast Sky Bet League Two’s highest BTTS rate of 63% this season and have recorded seven score draws in their last nine.
Desperate for points to stay up but with a terrible defence, they’re becoming an automatic BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE selection, especially given visitors SWINDON’s last away game finished 4-4.
Odds correct 1345 BST (29/03/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.