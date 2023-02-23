Michael Beardmore bids to continue a profitable season with his top 1X2 and BTTS value picks for your Saturday 3pm accumulators.

Follow @MickeyBeardmore on Twitter

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +3.0pts profit | 6% return on investment

FLEETWOOD have been in fine form recently, claiming impressive wins over Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough and Charlton - and becoming only the second side in Sky Bet League One this season to come away from Plymouth with something. They have racked up three straight 1-0 home victories, which does not bode well for struggling Morecambe, whose away record of W1 D4 L10 is League One’s worst. The Shrimps have lost their past four away by an aggregate 13-0. FLEETWOOD TO BEAT MORECAMBE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

There’s no denying ARSENAL have endured a slight wobble in their Premier League title chase – the previously watertight Gunners have conceded in six successive matches in all competitions. With LEICESTER’s matches this season averaging a very healthy 3.35 goals per game and the past two at the King Power finishing 2-2 and 4-1, this has the hallmarks of a BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE encounter. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN LEICESTER v ARSENAL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

MIDDLESBROUGH lead the Sky Bet Championship BTTS standings with 64% of their games this term featuring goals for both teams and that figure rises to 71% away, including nine of their past 11 trips. With hosts WEST BROMWICH ALBION involved in two 3-2 thrillers among their past six games, we can expect Boro’s BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE habit to strike again at The Hawthorns. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN WEST BROM v MIDDLESBROUGH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

BOLTON’s recent home record is jaw-droppingly good – the Trotters are unbeaten in 11 on home turf, winning the last five on the spin, and have kept NINE straight home shutouts in all competitions. That run spans almost 900 minutes – or 15 hours. They are eyeing automatic promotion while visitors Port Vale are mired in mid-table, any slim play-off hopes ruined by a rotten run of seven defeats in 11. At 4/6, Wanderers are a tad too short to nap but should be treated as confidently as one. BOLTON TO BEAT PORT VALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

STOCKPORT top Sky Bet League Two’s form table after five straight wins and they have really stepped up their game on the road, their recent away record reading W7 D2 L2. That should worry Barrow who are winless in five at home, losing four and scoring just once in that run. STOCKPORT TO BEAT BARROW: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Runaway League Two leaders LEYTON ORIENT are well over their mid-winter mini-blip, winning four of their past five and drawing the other to move 13 points clear at the top of the table. They boast the division’s best away record and visit a Grimsby team with the league’s third worst home results. The Mariners could have also have an eye on their midweek FA Cup fourth-round trip to Southampton, so 13/8 looks large on the visitors. LEYTON ORIENT TO BEAT GRIMSBY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct 1330 GMT (23/02/23)

ALSO READ: Sporting Life Accumulator