After picking out a winning Sporting Life accumulator last weekend, Michael Beardmore selects seven top picks for your Saturday 3pm coupons.

Follow @MickeyBeardmore on Twitter

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +4.3pts profit | 7.8% return on investment

Unbeaten in 10 Premier League games dating back to late October, BRENTFORD have also racked up three straight home wins and look generous at 10/11 to make that four against Crystal Palace. The Eagles have lost four of their past six away, including to struggling pair Nottingham Forest and Everton – and their recent underlying numbers have been abysmal. BRENTFORD TO BEAT CRYSTAL PALACE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

What a revival WOLVES have enjoyed under Julen Lopetegui – they have collected more points (13) and scored more goals (nine) in his seven games in charge than they did in their 15 matches before his arrival (10 points, eight goals). They should be too good for a Bournemouth side with by far the worst Expected Goals (xG) process in the Premier League and whose haul of just five points from a possible 33 away is the division’s worst. WOLVES TO BEAT BOURNEMOUTH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

With 11 wins from their past 13 Sky Bet Championship games, MIDDLESBROUGH are one of the most in-form teams in the country and they have won five straight games at The Riverside. Down-on-their-luck visitors Queens Park Rangers are almost the polar opposite, having won just one of their past 16 – losing nine – and they have scored just six goals in their past 11 away trips in all competitions. MIDDLESBROUGH TO BEAT QPR: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

BARNSLEY have been making light work of Sky Bet League One’s strugglers recently, winning eight of their past nine games against such opposition and they have won 10 of their past 14 in general. That should be too much for Saturday’s hosts – and Tykes boss Michael Duff’s former team – Cheltenham who have taken just eight points from the last 33 available (W2 D2 L7). BARNSLEY TO BEAT CHELTENHAM: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

CHARLTON are League One’s BTTS kings with two-thirds of their games featuring goals for both sides – and the Addicks have scored in all but five of their 30 league matches this term. Given DERBY’s recent games have been entertaining affairs – their past six averaging just shy of four goals per match – this is a solid start for any BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE acca. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN DERBY v CHARLTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

At the risk of sounding like a broken record in this column, PLYMOUTH’s home record this season is frankly remarkable – P15 W14 D0 L1 F32 A12 Pts 42/45. Visitors Fleetwood can be dangerous on their day and their recent record of W5 D1 L6 suggests they are either hot or cold but we simply have to keep trust with the Pilgrims’ amazing Home Park form. PLYMOUTH TO BEAT FLEETWOOD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Odds correct at 1215 GMT (17/02/23)

ALSO READ: Sporting Life Accumulator