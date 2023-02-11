Crystal Palace since the Premier League restart: • Games: 7 • Wins: 1 • Draws: 2 • Defeats: 4 • Goals: 4 (6.7 xG) • Goals Against: 11 (12.8 xGA) Six points above the drop zone, should they be worried about relegation? @JAKEOZZ 🎙️ #CPFC pic.twitter.com/T2Le0jHedw

With just nine points separating the Premier League’s bottom nine clubs, the relegation battle is starting to get tight.

According to our data, it's the team farthest from danger on paper who could in fact be the the closest to harm.

Crystal Palace finished 12th last season and sit in exactly the same position now, but the underlying numbers tell very different stories.