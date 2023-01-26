Michael Beardmore has recorded a healthy profit with his Saturday Seven naps this season and he has a mixture of 1X2 and BTTS tips this weekend, including a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +5.4pts profit | 11% return on investment

Sticking with the FA Cup and another all-Championship clash, BRISTOL CITY have been a reliable source of entertainment this season, 22 of their 33 games in all competitions seeing both teams net. WEST BROMWICH ALBION have been let off the leash a bit by boss Carlos Corberan recently, their past four games yielding 18 goals so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at Ashton Gate. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BRISTOL CITY v WEST BROM: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Speaking of great entertainers, Championship leaders BURNLEY are cruising towards promotion in carefree style, almost always winning but often tending to concede when doing so. Their BTTS ratio of 61% is the second tier’s third highest - a surprising stat for a table-topping team - and with seven of League One high-fliers IPSWICH’s past 10 matches seeing goals at both ends, this is another BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE pick. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN IPSWICH v BURNLEY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

It’s a very tough coupon in League One so we drop to the fourth tier for our four remaining choices starting with promotion hopefuls SALFORD at strugglers Crawley. Salford have the fourth tier’s second best away record, winning seven of 13 on the road, while Crawley are in crisis on and off the field, losing six of their past 10 in all competitions. SALFORD TO BEAT CRAWLEY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

HARROGATE are League Two’s goal kings, like they were last season. Their games average a division-high 2.92 goals per match – and that figure is actually closer to four a game over the past seven. Visitors SUTTON UNITED struggle for clean sheets too – just two in 14 away matches in the league this term, so this is a solid selection on your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN HARROGATE v SUTTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

There’s a very nice value price in League Two too – the 4/1 top price (around 7/2-18/5 generally) on DONCASTER to win at Mansfield. The Stags’ home record is very opposable, just two wins in 10, dropping points to very limited sides. Doncaster are hot and cold (W5 L5 of last 10) but the price is too big to turn down. Double chance is worth a look at 11/10 if that’s your thing. DONCASTER TO BEAT MANSFIELD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

League Two’s bottom side Rochdale are in real bother. Nine defeats in 14 games will do that to you. And Dale have collected just eight points from a possible 39 at home all season. CARLISLE are closing in on third-placed Northampton after winning four of five and they have a strong away record too. CARLISLE TO BEAT ROCHDALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon