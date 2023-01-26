Michael Beardmore has recorded a healthy profit with his Saturday Seven naps this season and he has a mixture of 1X2 and BTTS tips this weekend, including a best bet.
1.5pt Blackburn to beat Birmingham at 29/20 (Coral)
BLACKBURN look a huge price at home to Birmingham City in the FA Cup. Rovers are 15 places above Blues in the Sky Bet Championship and took the third round seriously in beating Norwich.
Rovers have won 10 of 15 home games in all competitions this season, while City have lost their past five league matches and only just squeezed past League One strugglers Forest Green in round three.
Sticking with the FA Cup and another all-Championship clash, BRISTOL CITY have been a reliable source of entertainment this season, 22 of their 33 games in all competitions seeing both teams net.
WEST BROMWICH ALBION have been let off the leash a bit by boss Carlos Corberan recently, their past four games yielding 18 goals so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at Ashton Gate.
Speaking of great entertainers, Championship leaders BURNLEY are cruising towards promotion in carefree style, almost always winning but often tending to concede when doing so.
Their BTTS ratio of 61% is the second tier’s third highest - a surprising stat for a table-topping team - and with seven of League One high-fliers IPSWICH’s past 10 matches seeing goals at both ends, this is another BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE pick.
It’s a very tough coupon in League One so we drop to the fourth tier for our four remaining choices starting with promotion hopefuls SALFORD at strugglers Crawley.
Salford have the fourth tier’s second best away record, winning seven of 13 on the road, while Crawley are in crisis on and off the field, losing six of their past 10 in all competitions.
HARROGATE are League Two’s goal kings, like they were last season. Their games average a division-high 2.92 goals per match – and that figure is actually closer to four a game over the past seven.
Visitors SUTTON UNITED struggle for clean sheets too – just two in 14 away matches in the league this term, so this is a solid selection on your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon.
There’s a very nice value price in League Two too – the 4/1 top price (around 7/2-18/5 generally) on DONCASTER to win at Mansfield.
The Stags’ home record is very opposable, just two wins in 10, dropping points to very limited sides. Doncaster are hot and cold (W5 L5 of last 10) but the price is too big to turn down. Double chance is worth a look at 11/10 if that’s your thing.
League Two’s bottom side Rochdale are in real bother. Nine defeats in 14 games will do that to you. And Dale have collected just eight points from a possible 39 at home all season.
CARLISLE are closing in on third-placed Northampton after winning four of five and they have a strong away record too.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.