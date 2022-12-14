Michael Beardmore peruses the final Saturday 3pm fixture programme before Christmas to select the standout options for your accumulator, as well as picking out a best bet.
3pts Barnsley to beat Burton at 3/4 (Bet365)
Michael Duff's BARNSLEY are Sky Bet League One’s form team, with six successive wins in league and FA Cup – and with games in hand on the three sides above them, they will harbour hopes of automatic promotion.
Third-bottom Burton could exit the division the other way. They’ve improved recently, losing just one of eight BUT seven of those have been at home – their away record (W1 D3 L6) is the third tier’s worst.
Two of the Sky Bet Championship’s big guns meet at Turf Moor as leaders BURNLEY host MIDDLESBROUGH and everything points to goals between two sides with the division’s joint highest BTTS rates (64%).
Boro have kept just one away clean sheet all season and their trips average 3.09 goals per game, while Burnley’s home matches average 3.00 goals a game so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE HERE.
Carlos Corberan has WEST BROMWICH ALBION climbing up the table after four successive wins and the Baggies should be one of the first teams you look to for a home banker.
They should be top six on Expected Goals stats, while visitors Rotherham should be bottom on such metrics and are beginning to struggle, losing five of their past eight, after a decent start results-wise.
Two of League One’s BTTS specialists meet at The Valley as CHARLTON host a BRISTOL ROVERS side whose away matches are averaging 3.30 goals per game.
The Addicks have netted in 80% of home matches, Rovers in 80% of away games but the pair have just nine clean sheets in 41 combined matches so this is another BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE selection.
PLYMOUTH have dipped slightly recently but that’s mostly due to a run of away games – at Home Park they have been imperious this season, winning nine of their 10 home league matches.
Bottom side Morecambe have won one in 15 and have lost six of their past nine away games, drawing the other three, so the second-placed Pilgrims can be backed with confidence.
LEYTON ORIENT are marching on at the top of Sky Bet League Two with six wins in their past seven games – and they have taken 25 points from a possible 30 at home (W8 D1 L1).
Visitors Sutton United sit 16th but their away form is poor (W1 D3 L6) and they have scored just seven times in those 10 journeys. At 17/20 in places, Orient were very close to Nap selection.
Nine wins in 13 games mean STOCKPORT are one of League Two’s form sides, while the opposite can be said of visitors Gillingham, winless in nine and without an away league victory all season.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.