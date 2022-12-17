A host of postponements were decided on Friday with it becoming clear that freezing temperatures weren't going to improve enough across the weekend.

Fixtures across all three divisions have suffered, with just two of the scheduled 11 games in Sky Bet League Two set to go ahead as of Saturday morning.

Currently, the full set of contests across the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday will be played, but Luton v Millwall - scheduled for Sunday - has already been called off.