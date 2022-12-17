Sporting Life
Ground staff clear the snow off the pitch

Football League weather postponements: Which Sky Bet EFL games have been called off?

By Sporting Life
12:34 · SAT December 17, 2022

The winter weather has impacted the Sky Bet EFL schedule with a number of games called off on Saturday December 17.

A host of postponements were decided on Friday with it becoming clear that freezing temperatures weren't going to improve enough across the weekend.

Fixtures across all three divisions have suffered, with just two of the scheduled 11 games in Sky Bet League Two set to go ahead as of Saturday morning.

Currently, the full set of contests across the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday will be played, but Luton v Millwall - scheduled for Sunday - has already been called off.

Below is the full list of postponed fixtures across the EFL:

Sky Bet Championship

  • Luton v Millwall (Sunday)

Sky Bet League One

  • Cheltenham v Lincoln
  • Fleetwood v Cambridge
  • Peterborough v Shrewsbury
  • Port Vale v Accrington

Sky Bet League Two

  • AFC Wimbledon v Stevenage
  • Bradford v Rochdale
  • Colchester v Salford
  • Doncaster v Harrogate
  • Hartlepool v Newport
  • Mansfield v Grimsby
  • Stockport v Gillingham
  • Tranmere v Crawley
  • Walsall v Crewe
